 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Man shot while driving dies Wednesday at Winston-Salem hospital
0 Comments
top story

Man shot while driving dies Wednesday at Winston-Salem hospital

  • 0

A Winston-Salem man who was shot Tuesday while driving his car died of his injuries Wednesday at a local hospital, authorities said.

Jonathan Harold Samuels, 49, of Tise Avenue was in critical condition Tuesday night at the hospital after Winston-Salem police found him with a gunshot wound about 3:30 p.m., police said.

Samuels’ death is the city's 41st homicide this year, as compared to 29 homicides for the same period in 2020, police said. Samuels' relatives have been notified of his death.

Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of Reynolds Boulevard Tuesday when they found Samuels, police said.

Officers said there was evidence that someone fired at the man while he was driving, which caused him to crash his vehicle.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to Samuels' death, police said.

Winston-Salem police also are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.

John Hinton: 5 impactful stories from 2021

A high school shooting, a standoff, Winston-Salem's oldest Black neighborhood and a local Vietnam veteran were among unforgettable news stories in 2021.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former GOP Chair accused of trying to extort a sheriff and a police chief in Brunswick County
Crime

Former GOP Chair accused of trying to extort a sheriff and a police chief in Brunswick County

Nathan Tabor, former Forsyth County GOP chair, is facing criminal charges that he threatened the sheriff in Brunswick County and the police chief in Ocean Isle Beach that he would release false information if they didn't grant him immunity. The new charges follow a slew of criminal charges against Tabor, who once ran for political office and made a name for himself as a Christian conservative activist. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert