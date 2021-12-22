Man shot while driving dies Wednesday at Winston-Salem hospital

A Winston-Salem man who was shot Tuesday while driving his car died of his injuries Wednesday at a local hospital, authorities said.
Jonathan Harold Samuels, 49, of Tise Avenue was in critical condition Tuesday night at the hospital after Winston-Salem police found him with a gunshot wound about 3:30 p.m., police said.
Samuels’ death is the city's 41st homicide this year, as compared to 29 homicides for the same period in 2020, police said. Samuels' relatives have been notified of his death.
Officers responded to a vehicle crash in the 100 block of Reynolds Boulevard Tuesday when they found Samuels, police said.
Officers said there was evidence that someone fired at the man while he was driving, which caused him to crash his vehicle.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to Samuels' death, police said.
Winston-Salem police also are asking for the public’s help in this case.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on its Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.
