 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man stabbed repeatedly in fight, Winston-Salem Police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Man stabbed repeatedly in fight, Winston-Salem Police say

{{featured_button_text}}

A Winston-Salem man was stabbed repeatedly Wednesday in a fight with another man, authorities said.

The incident happened at 4:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stockton Street when Direz Shannon, 31, of Starlight Drive was fighting with the man, police Lt. Jeff Azar said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the fight, Shannon was stabbed two or three times, Azar said. Shannon was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Shannon was in stable, but critical condition at the hospital, Azar said.

Officers are looking for the suspect, Azar said.

“We are still trying to piece some stuff together based on the witness information,” Azar said.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News