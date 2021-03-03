Man stabbed repeatedly in fight, Winston-Salem Police say

A Winston-Salem man was stabbed repeatedly Wednesday in a fight with another man, authorities said.
The incident happened at 4:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stockton Street when Direz Shannon, 31, of Starlight Drive was fighting with the man, police Lt. Jeff Azar said.
Support Local Journalism
During the fight, Shannon was stabbed two or three times, Azar said. Shannon was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Shannon was in stable, but critical condition at the hospital, Azar said.
Officers are looking for the suspect, Azar said.
“We are still trying to piece some stuff together based on the witness information,” Azar said.
336-727-7299
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.