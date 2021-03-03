Man stabbed repeatedly in fight, Winston-Salem Police say

A Winston-Salem man was stabbed repeatedly Wednesday in a fight with another man, authorities said.

The incident happened at 4:28 p.m. in the 2900 block of Stockton Street when Direz Shannon, 31, of Starlight Drive was fighting with the man, police Lt. Jeff Azar said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the fight, Shannon was stabbed two or three times, Azar said. Shannon was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Shannon was in stable, but critical condition at the hospital, Azar said.

Officers are looking for the suspect, Azar said.

“We are still trying to piece some stuff together based on the witness information,” Azar said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.