Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday evening, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.
The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at Skyline Village Apartments on Bruce Street.
Officers on the scene said the victim, an adult male, has life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
No suspect information has been released.
