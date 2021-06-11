 Skip to main content
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting at apartment complex in Winston-Salem
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting at apartment complex in Winston-Salem

Skyline Village apartments

Crime scene at Skyline Village apartments

 John Hinton, Journal

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem on Friday evening, according to Winston-Salem police investigators.

The shooting was reported around 5 p.m. at Skyline Village Apartments on Bruce Street.

Officers on the scene said the victim, an adult male, has life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

No suspect information has been released.

