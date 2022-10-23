Man tries to run over police officer, leads police on short chase

A man faces several charges after attempting to run over a Winston-Salem Police officer, ramming a stolen truck into another officer's car and leading police on a chase in an early morning incident on North Cherry Street on Sunday.

At 4:41 a.m., police responded to a call of someone attempting to break into a vehicle. When they arrived, they found Timothy Keith Lindsay, 63 of the 3700 block of Old Lexington Road, inside the truck. Ordered by police to get out of the truck, police reported that he attempted to run over a police sergeant then rammed into the car of an officer who had just arrived on the scene.

Lindsay then led police on a chase of less than a mile into the dead end road of East Brookline Street. He fled on foot but was caught after a short chase, the report said.

Lindsay faces two charges of assault of a government official, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and tampering with an auto. No bond information is available.