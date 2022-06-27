 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man wanted in double homicide near Cooleemee. 2 children were inside a home where the man and woman were killed.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office has issued murder warrants in connection with the deaths of two people killed by gunfire on Sunday on Junction Road.

Authorities said they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Junction Road about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, where a woman told emergency communicators someone was shooting at her.

Authorities said the communicators were able to hear a loud disturbance on the phone, followed by a period of time in which the line was open but no one was responding.

On arrival, deputies found Justin Dewayne Goodman, 29, dead in the front yard, and Savannah Lyn Anglin, 23, dead inside the home. Both had been shot.

Deputies also found two small children unhurt inside the home.

Two warrants for murder have been issued for the arrest of Anthony Laquane Brooks, 31, of an unknown address, in connection with the deaths of Goodman and Anglin.

Although Brooks has not been taken into custody, authorities said they were not looking for him in the Junction Road area.

Deputies said that the two children were placed in the care of Davie County Social Services.

Anthony Brooks

Deputies in Davie County say two murder warrants have been issued for Anthony Laquane Brooks after a man and a woman were found dead at a home in the 1100 block of Junction Road.

