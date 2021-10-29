 Skip to main content
Man was employed as a deputy when he, his wife were charged with assault in Davidson County
Man was employed as a deputy when he, his wife were charged with assault in Davidson County

A Lexington man was employed as a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy when he was involved in an assault Wednesday night that led to charges against him and his wife.

Paul Joseph Eagle, 41, of N.C. 47 is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to his arrest warrant.

His wife, Brandi Eagle, 34, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to her arrest warrant.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to a home in the 2000 block of N.C. 47 in Lexington on a report of possible domestic violence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies found Paul and Brandi Eagle at the scene, the sheriff's office said. At that time, Paul Eagle was a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy, according to a county human resources record.

The couple told deputies that a domestic disturbance had occurred and that each was injured, investigators said. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Paul Eagle is accused of pushing Brandi Eagle multiple times, causing her to fall, according to his warrant. Brandi Eagle is accused of pushing her husband multiple times, causing him to fall, according to her arrest warrant.

Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County confirmed that Paul Eagle was a sheriff’s deputy when the domestic disturbance occurred. Eagle is no longer employed by the sheriff’s office, Simmons said.

Simmons declined to comment further about the matter.

Neither Paul Eagle nor Brandi Eagle could be reached Friday for comment.

Paul Eagle was released from custody Thursday after posting a $2,500 bond, court records show. Brandi Eagle was not in custody Thursday.

They are scheduled to appear Nov. 29 in Davidson District Court.

Under the conditions of Paul Eagle’s release, he is ordered not to have any contact with Brandi Eagle, a court record shows.

Paul Eagle also was required to surrender all of his guns to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office, and his concealed handgun permit is suspended, the court document said.

Because of Paul Eagle's prior work as a Davidson County sheriff's deputy, Simmons has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case, the sheriff's office said.

Paul Eagle began his job as a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy in November 2018, and his last day as a deputy was Thursday, according to the Davidson County human resources record. Eagle’s annual salary was $42,472.

Paul Joseph Eagle

Eagle

 DAVIDSON COUNTY SHERIFF

