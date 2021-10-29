Man was employed as a deputy when he, his wife were charged with assault in Davidson County

A Lexington man was employed as a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy when he was involved in an assault Wednesday night that led to charges against him and his wife.

Paul Joseph Eagle, 41, of N.C. 47 is charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to his arrest warrant.

His wife, Brandi Eagle, 34, is charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to her arrest warrant.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to a home in the 2000 block of N.C. 47 in Lexington on a report of possible domestic violence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies found Paul and Brandi Eagle at the scene, the sheriff's office said. At that time, Paul Eagle was a Davidson County sheriff’s deputy, according to a county human resources record.

The couple told deputies that a domestic disturbance had occurred and that each was injured, investigators said. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Paul Eagle is accused of pushing Brandi Eagle multiple times, causing her to fall, according to his warrant. Brandi Eagle is accused of pushing her husband multiple times, causing him to fall, according to her arrest warrant.

