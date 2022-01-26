Man who fired a gun in a struggle with three Winston-Salem officers is now charged with attempted first-degree murder

“You will not harm a police officer without the weight of this office coming back down on you,” O’Neill said.

The incident began at 1:32 p.m. when Officer M.A. Evanofski was on routine patrol on South Broad Street when she encountered a vehicle that was partially blocking the entrance to Washington Park, Winston-Salem police said Sunday.

Evanofski believed that the vehicle was disabled, so when she encountered Click sitting in the driver's seat, she offered to help if he was having a problem with his vehicle.

During the conversation with the officer, Click appeared to be intoxicated or impaired in some way, police said. As Evanofski spoke with Click, Click put a marijuana cigarette to his mouth and smoked it in front of the officer.

At that point, Evanofski ordered Click to get out of the vehicle. Police said that Click responded by getting a handgun from the passenger area of the vehicle, and a struggle ensued between Evanofski and Click.

During the struggle, police said, Click tried to point the gun toward the officer, but Evanofski blocked Click's arm and kept him from pointing the gun directly toward her.

Evanofski then radioed for help.