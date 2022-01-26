Man who fired a gun in a struggle with three Winston-Salem officers is now charged with attempted first-degree murder

A Winston-Salem man who fired a handgun close to an officer's chest Sunday in a struggle with three police officers is now charged with attempted first-degree murder, District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County said Wednesday.
Darryl Levon Click, 34, of Carriage Drive is accused of attempting to kill Officer T.P. Fore, O'Neill said at a news conference in the Forsyth County Hall of Justice.
Click was being held Wednesday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $600,000, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
"A defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until they are proven guilty," O'Neill said, referring to Click.
The district attorney's office reviewed the evidence, including statements by the three police officers, O'Neill said. Prosecutors then met with police Detective Aaron Jessup.
"We concurred with his assessment that upgrading the charges was appropriate in this case," O'Neill said.
O'Neill declined to comment specifically on the incident, but he warned people about putting police officers in danger.
“You will not assault a police officer,” O’Neill said. “You will not pull a gun on a police officer.
“You will not harm a police officer without the weight of this office coming back down on you,” O’Neill said.
The incident began at 1:32 p.m. when Officer M.A. Evanofski was on routine patrol on South Broad Street when she encountered a vehicle that was partially blocking the entrance to Washington Park, Winston-Salem police said Sunday.
Evanofski believed that the vehicle was disabled, so when she encountered Click sitting in the driver's seat, she offered to help if he was having a problem with his vehicle.
During the conversation with the officer, Click appeared to be intoxicated or impaired in some way, police said. As Evanofski spoke with Click, Click put a marijuana cigarette to his mouth and smoked it in front of the officer.
At that point, Evanofski ordered Click to get out of the vehicle. Police said that Click responded by getting a handgun from the passenger area of the vehicle, and a struggle ensued between Evanofski and Click.
During the struggle, police said, Click tried to point the gun toward the officer, but Evanofski blocked Click's arm and kept him from pointing the gun directly toward her.
Evanofski then radioed for help.
Officer M.M. Davison responded to Broad Street and joined Evanofski in the physical struggle with Click that occurred inside the vehicle. The two officers knocked the gun away from Click, but Click was able to get the gun back as the struggle continued.
A third police officer, T.P. Fore, was now at the scene and joined the other two officers as they tried to disarm Click and take him into custody, police said.
That's when Click is accused of firing a single shot from the handgun, police said. The officers' body camera footage shows that the discharge occurred within inches of Fore's chest.
The officers kept trying to get the gun from Click, and that the suspect tried multiple times to fire the gun again. The gun failed to fire, police said.
The officers were able to forcefully remove the gun from Click's hands and take him into custody. The police officers were uninjured, but Click was treated at the scene for a minor cut to his mouth.
Click was initially charged with one count of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed gun, felony possession of marijuana and resisting an officer, police said.
During the news conference, O’Neill talked about the shortage of police officers, mentioning that three additional officers resigned Wednesday.
O’Neill urged the local community to support police officers.
“Our officers in law enforcement have been degraded,” O’Neill said. “They have been demoralized on the job.”
At the news conference, Police Lt. Gregory Dorn said he will retire in 21 days.
“The few that are doing this are passionate about it,” Dorn said of the other officers. “But it’s getting hard every day for these officers.”
