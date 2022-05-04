Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

A Georgia man was indicted Monday on charges that he illegally used the identities of seven Forsyth County residents to forge deeds and have their property fraudulently transferred to him. That same man accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur back in April 2016.

Isaiah Robert Louise Baskins Jr., 31, of Downing Circle in Macon, Georgia, was indicted by a Forsyth County grand jury on seven counts of common law forgery, two counts of identity theft, one count of accessing government computers to defraud and one count of preparation to commit housebreaking.

Indictments allege that between December 2018 and September 2019, Baskins used the names and addresses of six people and the social-security card of another person to forge deeds that he presented to the Forsyth County Register of Deeds so that he could transfer those people's real property over to him. He also is accused of having a bolt cutter and replacement locks as a way to break into properties. Indictments also alleged that he illegally accessed computers at the Forsyth County Register of Deeds in order to carry out his fraudulent scheme.

"The defendant acted without authority, with deceit, and with the intent to injure and defraud," the indictments said.

Doris Stubbs is one of the alleged victims and she filed a lawsuit against Baskins in December 2019 in Forsyth Superior Court. According to the lawsuit and an affidavit that was attached, Stubbs, who lived in New Jersey, owned a vacant house on Claremont Avenue. She said in an affidavit that she got the property in 1999 through a deed signed by her late husband and that in 2018, she allowed her niece to stay in the house.

The lawsuit said that Isaiah Baskins, Whitnee Watkins, who is identified as his wife, and Robert Baskins, falsified deeds in an effort to transfer properties to a fake company called Piedmont Equity Investors. Through that company, the properties were transferred to "innocent third parties," the lawsuit said.

The company was not registered with the N.C. Secretary of State, according to the lawsuit.

Isaiah Baskins, Watkins and Robert Baskins were accused in the lawsuit of creating fake notary seals. The names of the notaries were fake. The three defendants then rented the house to "unsuspecting individuals," the lawsuit alleged.

Judge Richard Gottlieb of Forsyth Superior Court ruled that the deed was invalid and Stubbs won her property back. At the time of the lawsuit, no criminal charges had been filed.

According to court records, Robert Baskins and Watkins have not been criminally charged. On Wednesday, a young girl answered the phone that is associated with Isaiah Baskins. When a reporter with the Winston-Salem Journal identified himself, the girl hung up. A second call to the number went directly to voice mail and Baskins did not immediately respond to the message left.

Isaiah Baskins is also facing charges, including first-degree forgery, in Bibb County, Georgia. The charges are pending. Details were not immediately available about the charges. His listed attorney, Ashley Deadwyler-Heuman, did not return a message seeking comment. A message left with the Bibb County District Attorney's Office was not immediately returned.

The incident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center happened on April 14, 2016. Baskins said he had gone to the hospital for an appointment for his daughter, who was 3-weeks-old at the time. He told reporters at a news conference in June 2016 that his daughter had a heart condition and had gone through two heart surgeries.

Baskins said the incident started when the volunteer complained about his two other children making noise in the lobby on the seventh floor. He said the volunteer kicked and pushed him and used the N-word. Baskins recorded seven minutes of the confrontation and posted it to YouTube, where it went viral.

The volunteer's attorney, David Freedman, who died last year, denied the allegations.

The medical center dismissed the volunteer and issued an apology. But the criminal charge against her was dismissed in September 2016 after Baskins failed to show up to court.

