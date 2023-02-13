A judge sentenced a man who shot a Kernersville police officer in the face in 2021 to at least 34 years in prison on Monday, in a plea deal that helps Officer Sean Houle put the shooting behind him as he moves on to a life in which he no longer wears a police officer's uniform.

The deal could also allow Quinton Donnell Blocker to gain his freedom while he is still in his 70s.

Houle told Blocker in court Monday that he had forgiven him, and urged Blocker to ask God for forgiveness as well.

"I don't hate you and I never will," Houle told Blocker, looking over to where the defendant sat in an orange jump suit. He urged Blocker to "turn his life around and go to the cross," and told reporters in a press conference after the sentencing that Blocker had said "I'm sorry," as their paths briefly crossed.

Blocker pleaded guilty to attempted first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a felon — some charges enhanced by being a habitual felon.

Blocker is 39 years old. He was sentenced to between 407 and 513 months in prison, which works out to about 34 to 43 years. Blocker was already serving a 20-year federal sentence on firearm convictions related to the shooting, but the sentences handed down Monday will be served at the same time as the federal sentence.

It was about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021, prosecutors said, when Blocker and fired twice at the officer at close range with the officer's own gun. One round entered Houle's mouth and jaw and opened one of his carotid arteries, causing him to lose a lot of blood.

Doctors at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist saved Houle's life, but the officer's road to recovery has been long. He was three weeks in the hospital after the shooting, most of that time in intensive care. He's suffered a stroke and had multiple surgeries, one very recently.

Kernersville police officers and other supporters of Houle filled four rows in superior court Monday morning to see the sentencing.

Houle said he can no longer serve as an officer because of his injuries, but that he is sharing his faith with other injured officers to help them.

Dan Wanderman, Blocker's attorney, said Blocker's previous offenses were mostly property crimes and that he "didn't start out that day to hurt anyone." He went on to call Blocker's experiences "a cautionary tale" about doing drugs.

Wanderman said the sentence is "structured so that he does have the opportunity ... to die a free man."