Man with gun robs sweepstakes business in Kernersville

An man armed with a gun robbed the Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes Saturday in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Kernersville police responded to a reported armed robbery at 11:35 a.m. at the business, which is at 1529 Union Cross Road, police said.
A suspect entered the business, threatened its customers and employees with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Police are looking for the suspect.
Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
