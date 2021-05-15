Man with gun robs sweepstakes business in Kernersville

An man armed with a gun robbed the Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes Saturday in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Kernersville police responded to a reported armed robbery at 11:35 a.m. at the business, which is at 1529 Union Cross Road, police said.

A suspect entered the business, threatened its customers and employees with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.