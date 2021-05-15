 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man with gun robs sweepstakes business in Kernersville
0 comments

Man with gun robs sweepstakes business in Kernersville

{{featured_button_text}}

An man armed with a gun robbed the Union Cross Adult Arcade Sweepstakes Saturday in Kernersville, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Kernersville police responded to a reported armed robbery at 11:35 a.m. at the business, which is at 1529 Union Cross Road, police said.

A suspect entered the business, threatened its customers and employees with a gun and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said. 

Police are looking for the suspect.

Anyone with information about this robbery can call Kernersville police at 336-996-3177.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News