Man wounded early Saturday during drive-by shooting on U.S. 421 North

A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in a drive-by shooting on U.S. 421, authorities said.
When officers arrived at 12:58 a.m., they found Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, in his vehicle on the highway's off-ramp near Jonestown Road. Fletcher had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition.
Investigators determined that Fletcher was traveling north on U.S. 421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark-colored Nissan passenger vehicle pulled along Fletcher's car.
Several occupants inside the Nissan then fired their guns into Fletcher's vehicle. Fletcher continued driving his car to an off-ramp at Jonestown Road where he called 911.
Officers discovered 16 shell casings on the highway under the Old Vineyard Road bridge. Investigators found no other witnesses to the incident.
A motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.
Anyone with information can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.
