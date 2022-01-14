Man wounded in shooting Thursday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Officers are investigating a shooting late Thursday that left one man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said in a news release.
Winston-Salem police officers responded at 10:13 p.m. to the 300 block of East Brookline Street for a call about shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings behind an apartment building and an unoccupied vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire, according to the news release.
While officers were on scene, a 32-year-old Winston-Salem man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Investigators determined the man was shot on Brookline Street. He was being treated for "serious, but non-life threatening injuries," police said in the news release.
Officers did not locate any additional victims or property damage.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.