Man wounded early Saturday during drive-by shooting on U.S. 421 North

A man was shot and wounded early Saturday in a drive-by shooting on U.S. 421, authorities said.

When officers arrived at 12:58 a.m., they found Charlios R. Fletcher, 31, in his vehicle on the highway's off-ramp near Jonestown Road. Fletcher had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he remains in stable condition.

Investigators determined Fletcher was traveling north on U.S. 421 near Old Vineyard Road when a dark-colored Nissan passenger vehicle pulled along Fletcher's car.

Several occupants inside the Nissan then fired their guns into Fletcher's vehicle. Fletcher continued driving his car to an off-ramp at Jonestown Road where he called 911.

Officers discovered 16 shell casings on the highway under the Old Vineyard Road bridge. Investigators found no other witnesses to the incident.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, police said.

