Man's Honda CRV was stolen at gunpoint on West First Street. Winston-Salem Police have arrested two juveniles and are looking for a third.

Winston-Salem police arrested two juveniles in connection with Monday night's armed robbery of a man on First Street, authorities said Tuesday. Officers are looking for a third juvenile suspect in the case.

The incident happened shortly after 11:45 p.m. when Richard Allen Ingram, 55, of Winston-Salem was leaving a business in the 1500 block of West First Street, police said.

Three juveniles approached Ingram near his vehicle, police said. One juvenile pointed a handgun at him and demanded money and Ingram's 2019 Honda CRV, police said.

Ingram complied and the three juveniles left the area in Ingram's SUV. Ingram wasn't injured, police said.

Officers later found the stolen, unoccupied SUV.

Detectives later linked two juveniles to the robbery, and they were taken into custody, police said. Officers are looking for a third suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

