Marijuana, painkillers, fully automatic weapons seized from Winston-Salem home, authorities say

Authorities seized more than 150 pounds of marijuana and products related to it, along with other illegal drugs, three fully automatic weapons and almost $72,000 in cash, as they arrested a Winston-Salem man following the search of a house on Hilda Street.

Deondre Pernell McConnell, 28, was placed in the Forsyth County jail with bond set at $1.5 million, after he was charged with multiple drug offenses. He has an Oct. 7 court appearance.

McConnell was charged with trafficking marijuana and fentanyl, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, maintaining a dwelling for illegal drug purposes, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McConnell was also charged with three counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, because of the three fully automatic weapons among 11 guns that were seized.

The search and arrest were carried out by the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, a joint effort involving the Winston-Salem and Kernersville police departments as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said they learned about the illegal distribution of narcotics on July 8. Law enforcement officers obtained a warrant to search the house in the 4000 block of Hilda Street.

They seized items including 156 pounds of marijuana, THC wax and edibles, 11 grams of fentanyl, 48.5 grams of oxycodone, 234 grams of codeine, the 11 firearms and $71,898 in cash.

Authorities said the street value of everything seized was nearly $500,000.

Authorities said anyone with information about the case or other illegal narcotics activity can call the drug task force at 336-728-3910 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.