Memories of Charley Pride at the Crosby come back

Charley Pride sold millions of records during his long career as a country music star, but those who got to know him well during his visits here for the Crosby National Celebrity Golf Tournament say it was Pride's down-to-earth manner that made him a hit with fans who attended the annual charity event.

Pride came every year to Winston-Salem, charming friends with his funny stories and patiently waiting until the last fan had gotten his hat signed.

"Charlie was one of those celebrities where it didn't matter whether he had a good shot or a bad shot," said Kevin Mundy, who got to know Pride when Mundy was tournament manager or director during his day job at Sara Lee (before the Hanesbrands spin-off), the title sponsor of the tournament. "If you walked up to him and didn't recognize him, you would never know he was a celebrity. He was just a nice guy."

Pride died in Dallas on Dec. 12 of complications from COVID-19. He was 86. During his career, he became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He sold more than 25 million records and had hits such as "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Burgers and Fries," "Mountain of Love" and of course his biggest hit, "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'."