Memories of Charley Pride at the Crosby come back

Charley Pride sold millions of records during his long career as a country music star, but those who got to know him well during his visits here for the Crosby National Celebrity Golf Tournament say it was Pride's down-to-earth manner that made him a hit with fans who attended the annual charity event.
Pride came every year to Winston-Salem, charming friends with his funny stories and patiently waiting until the last fan had gotten his hat signed.
"Charlie was one of those celebrities where it didn't matter whether he had a good shot or a bad shot," said Kevin Mundy, who got to know Pride when Mundy was tournament manager or director during his day job at Sara Lee (before the Hanesbrands spin-off), the title sponsor of the tournament. "If you walked up to him and didn't recognize him, you would never know he was a celebrity. He was just a nice guy."
Pride died in Dallas on Dec. 12 of complications from COVID-19. He was 86. During his career, he became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. He sold more than 25 million records and had hits such as "Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," "Burgers and Fries," "Mountain of Love" and of course his biggest hit, "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'."
The celebrity tournament, started by Bing Crosby in the 1930s, moved from California to Bermuda Run in 1986 and stayed as a public event through 2001 drawing top-drawer celebrities. Oprah Winfrey came. So did Michael Jordan. Jack Nicholson might be spotted. And of course, Dean Smith. But Charley Pride was always there, some of those close to the tournament recalled.
Crosby's widow, Katherine Crosby, chose Bermuda Run as the tournament's home.
Ron Joyce was in charge of food and beverages for the event — a natural fit for the president and chief executive of Joyce Farms here, a supplier of beef and poultry. Joyce and Mundy both attended a small dinner that was held each year around the time of the tournament with Pride and his wife Rozene in attendance.
Joyce said the annual dinner started as a birthday party for Bud Giles, who had handled the food when the tournament was in California, and who came to North Carolina each year to volunteer his help after the tournament moved.
Joyce heard Pride talk about growing up poor in Mississippi, where his father and mother were sharecroppers with a family of 11 children. But Joyce also learned that it wasn't music that was Pride's first choice for delivering him from picking cotton.
"His first love was baseball," Joyce said. "He told stories about how he would end a long day in the field with his dad, and how he and his friends would come up with anything they could use for a ball, and find a stick, and play ball on weekends."
Pride dropped out of high school and played for several Negro American League and minor-league teams. By 1958, Pride had settled in Helena, Mont., where he worked in a zinc-smelting plant and played semiprofessional baseball. He tried without success to break into professional baseball.
Around 1960, he began to sing country music in local bars. When country stars Red Sovine and Red Foley heard him sing, they told him he should try out his music in Nashville.
Support Local Journalism
It wasn't an easy sell, Joyce recalled Pride telling.
"Most Blacks at that time were considered blues singers, blues or jazz," Joyce said. "There were no Black country and western singers. He was told repeatedly that he had talent and a really unique voice. It was not easy to get in with the right people because he was Black."
Pride signed with RCA and became the label's most consistent seller, but in those early days the company wouldn't put Pride's picture on the albums.
Joyce recounted the story Pride told him of one of his first live performances after he started getting big. His name was called out and everybody was clapping, but things got real quiet when the crowd saw that Pride was Black.
"It was an amazing story about how difficult it was for him to break into country music," Joyce said. "I remember him talking about how he did not experience prejudice in Europe, and became much more popular in Europe in his early days."
Joyce said he was surprised that Pride wasn't bitter about the difficulties he faced breaking into country music, but that's the kind of man he was, Joyce said.
The local dinners here with Pride in attendance took place at different restaurants around town, at places that in many cases are no longer here.
"It was probably no more than 20 people," Mundy said. "Charley would tell a funny story, and Rozene was the butt of the jokes. Rozene would say, 'Charley Pride, you think you are funny but you are not.' She said it at least once a year."
At the end of the tournament each year, the organizer would put on what they called the Clambake to thank all the volunteers. It included performances by some of the celebrities involved, and of course that meant Charley Pride on stage.
"It was a Friday night party for all the volunteers at Groves Stadium," Mundy said. "We filled the home side of the stadium. Pride was very low-key. He had a dynamism and magnetism without being a big showman."
A duet between Pride and Glen Campbell became a regular thing when the two launched one year into an impromptu performance of the country song "El Paso," without knowing the words. They stretched it out over eight minutes, Mundy said, recounting the story.
Joyce said he had dropped out of touch with Pride in the years after the Crosby, although he thought about getting in touch from time to time. When he found out Pride had died, he sat up watching a documentary on his life.
And it brought back memories of times he would see Pride whenever he performed in the region.
"If he was performing in the Carolinas, I would always take some friends and go to his concerts," Joyce said. "We would go to Myrtle Beach and he would always invite us to come back into the green room. He was a true friend. You would have never known that he was wealthy or that successful."
336-727-7369
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.