Mercer County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania will pursue the extradition of a teenager accused of killing a Winston-Salem woman

The Mercer County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania will pursue the extradition of a teenager who is accused of killing a Winston-Salem woman.
District Attorney Peter Acker of Mercer County said Wednesday that extradition of Tyree Lashauan Mosby, 18, likely will be a lengthy process.
"Who knows if we can get him back here?" Acker said. "I don't think we will be seeing him anytime soon."
Mosby, who has a Sharpsville, Pa. address, and an acquaintance, Alexis Olacia Knox, 19, were arrested Monday and charged with felony murder, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous and first-degree burglary in connection with the death of Michele Ruth Lowder, 45, according to Winston-Salem police and arrest warrants.
Knox has no permanent address, police said.
In addition, Mosby is wanted on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in northwestern Pennsylvania, court records show.
Mosby and Knox are accused of breaking into Lowder's house in the 200 block of Tipperary Lane at 9 p.m. Sept. 25, taking Lowder hostage and robbing her of various electronics and a debit card worth about $500, according to the warrants. Lowder's vehicle was also stolen from her home, police said.
The suspects are accused of being armed with a knife, the warrants said. Lowder was killed sometime between Saturday and Monday.
Police have not said how Lowder died. An autopsy will be performed on Lowder's body Thursday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center.
Acker said that his office spoke with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office Wednesday about the charges against Mosby.
"We look forward to cooperating with other jurisdictions, as we always do, as soon as this defendant's (Mosby's) criminal cases are concluded here," District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County said Wednesday.
Mosby and Knox appeared Tuesday in Forsyth District Court where Judge Gordon Miller advised them of what they were charged with and inquired about what they wanted to do about an attorney, according to court records.
Mosby also had a extradition hearing Tuesday in which he declined to consent to be extradited to Pennsylvania, Acker said.
Mosby and Knox are scheduled to appear Forsyth District Court on Oct. 14. Mosby will have another extradition hearing at that time, Acker said.
The Forsyth County Public Defenders Office hasn't yet assigned an attorney for Mosby.
The two were being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.
Police in Sharon, Pa. has been looking for Mosby since mid-June after Mosby was accused of shooting another man in that city 75 miles northwest of Pittsburgh.
Mosby is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in the shooting of Jamel R. Allen, 23, of Sharon, according to a Sharon police criminal complaint.
District Judge Dennis Songer of Mercer County, Pa. has issued a warrant for Mosby's arrest.
Sharon police responded at 9:49 p.m. June 11 to the 100 block of North Irvine Avenue in Sharon for a report of gunshots, the complaint said.
When officers arrived, they found Allen with gunshot wounds. Allen was taken to a Sharon-area hospital.
Allen later told an investigator that Mosby had shot him.
336-727-7299