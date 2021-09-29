Mercer County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania will pursue the extradition of a teenager accused of killing a Winston-Salem woman

Police have not said how Lowder died. An autopsy will be performed on Lowder's body Thursday at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center.

Acker said that his office spoke with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office Wednesday about the charges against Mosby.

"We look forward to cooperating with other jurisdictions, as we always do, as soon as this defendant's (Mosby's) criminal cases are concluded here," District Attorney Jim O'Neill of Forsyth County said Wednesday.

Mosby and Knox appeared Tuesday in Forsyth District Court where Judge Gordon Miller advised them of what they were charged with and inquired about what they wanted to do about an attorney, according to court records.

Mosby also had a extradition hearing Tuesday in which he declined to consent to be extradited to Pennsylvania, Acker said.

Mosby and Knox are scheduled to appear Forsyth District Court on Oct. 14. Mosby will have another extradition hearing at that time, Acker said.

The Forsyth County Public Defenders Office hasn't yet assigned an attorney for Mosby.

The two were being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.