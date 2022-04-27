 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meth distribution charges lead to 25 year prison sentence for Winston-Salem man

A federal judge sentenced a Winston-Salem man Wednesday to serve 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamines, authorities said.

Judge Thomas D. Schroeder of U.S. District Court sentenced Jose Mondujano-Hernandez, 25, to serve 300 months in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement. After Mondujano-Hernandez is released from prison, he will be subject to 10 years of probation.

According to court documents, an undercover officer was introduced in September 2020 to an unknown person located in Mexico who negotiated a sale of crystal methamphetamine, the Justice Department said.

On September 28, 2020, the undercover officer was contacted by another unknown individual to coordinate the drug transaction in Winston Salem, the Justice Department said.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI office in Greensboro then conducted surveillance on the meeting location where the transaction occurred and was video recorded, the Justice Department said.

Mondujano-Hernandez is accused of selling the undercover officer 2.2 pounds of meth, the Justice Department said.

On Oct. 13, 2020, and Nov. 5, 2020, the undercover officer made additional drug buys from Mondujano-Hernandez for 6.6 pounds of meth, the Justice Department said.

In the following weeks, the undercover officer was involved in further transactions involving Mondujano-Hernandez and four other men for additional purchases that totaled 35.2 pounds of meth, the Justice Department said.

Mondujano-Hernandez and four other co-defendants were indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in February 2021, the Justice Department said.

