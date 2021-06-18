 Skip to main content
Meth, fentanyl trafficking charges filed after chase in Yadkin County, authorities say
Meth, fentanyl trafficking charges filed after chase in Yadkin County, authorities say

A Jonesville man has been arrested on charges on drug trafficking and other charges after he led officers on a chase that ended when he crashed into a creek bank, authorities said Friday.

Patrick Ryan Vestal, 48, is charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamines, two counts of trafficking fentanyl and other drug-related offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said. He also faces charges of fleeing to elude authorities and reckless driving.

Vestal was being held Friday in the Yadkin County jail with his bond set at $200,000, the sheriff's office said. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 30.

On Monday, Yadkin County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Ralph Road in Jonesville. That led to a chase that ended Evans Road in Jonesville when the driver crashed, the sheriff's office said.

Vestal was arrested, and deputies said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Vestal is currently paroled on felony breaking and entering and firearm larceny convictions, sheriff's office said. 

