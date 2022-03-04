Meth found in homes in Ararat, Lowgap and Mount Airy. Now four Surry residents face charges.

Adrian Martinez was being held Friday in Surry County Jail with his bond set at $280,000, the sheriff’s office said. Teresa Martinez was taken to the jail with her bond set at $7,000, the sheriff's office said.

Adrian and Teresa Martinez are scheduled to appear March 23 in Surry District Court.

On Wednesday, Surry County sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle of Kevin Louis Markham, 41, of Westview Drive in Mount Airy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies found 4.3 pounds of meth, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia.

Markham was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in meth, one count of maintaining a vehicle to store illegal drugs, one count of possessing a stolen vehicle and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

Markham was being held Friday in the jail with his bond set at $2.5 million, the sheriff’s office said. Markham is scheduled to appear March 23 in Surry District Court.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at homes in Ararat and Mount Airy, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators found additional amounts of meth at the Mount Airy home.