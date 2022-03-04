Meth found in homes in Ararat, Lowgap and Mount Airy. Now four Surry residents face charges.

Four Surry County residents are facing drug offenses after investigators found quantities of methamphetamines inside homes in the Ararat and Lowgap communities as well as in Mount Airy, authorities said Friday.
The investigation regarding the trafficking of meth and other illegal drugs involved federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office said.
A vehicle stop Wednesday resulted in Surry County sheriff’s deputies seizing 4.3 pounds of meth, the sheriff's office said. Investigators then executed a search warrant at 470 Tom Jones Road in Ararat.
Investigators previously executed a search warrant at 109 Escondido Lane in Lowgap, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators discovered 1.5 pounds of meth, a quantity of marijuana, 13 guns and drug paraphernalia.
Adrian Martinez, 37, and his wife, Teresa Del Rosario Martinez, 45, both of Escondido Lane were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.
Adrian Martinez is charged with two counts of trafficking in meth, one count of maintaining a dwelling to store an illegal drug, one count of manufacturing marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Teresa Martinez was charged with one count of maintaining a dwelling to store an illegal drug, the sheriff’s office said.
Adrian Martinez was being held Friday in Surry County Jail with his bond set at $280,000, the sheriff’s office said. Teresa Martinez was taken to the jail with her bond set at $7,000, the sheriff's office said.
Adrian and Teresa Martinez are scheduled to appear March 23 in Surry District Court.
On Wednesday, Surry County sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle of Kevin Louis Markham, 41, of Westview Drive in Mount Airy, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies found 4.3 pounds of meth, a large amount of money and drug paraphernalia.
Markham was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in meth, one count of maintaining a vehicle to store illegal drugs, one count of possessing a stolen vehicle and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Markham was being held Friday in the jail with his bond set at $2.5 million, the sheriff’s office said. Markham is scheduled to appear March 23 in Surry District Court.
Investigators then executed a search warrant at homes in Ararat and Mount Airy, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators found additional amounts of meth at the Mount Airy home.
Investigators seized 4 ounces of meth, 21 guns, money and a stolen GMC Yukon and drug paraphernalia at the home in Ararat, the sheriff’s office said.
Joshua James Myers, 32, of Tom Jones Road in Ararat is charged with one count of possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.
Myers was taken to the jail with his bond set at $10,500, the sheriff’s office said. Myers is scheduled to appear March 23 in Surry District Court.
