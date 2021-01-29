Methamphetamine trafficking charges filed against two Yadkin County men

Two Boonville men have been arrested and charged with drug offenses after authorities seized guns, money and drug paraphernalia at a home in Boonville, authorities said Friday.

Edward Wayne Beamer, 51, and Brandon Scott McKinney, 25, were each charged two counts of felony trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of felony conspiracy to traffic in meth and other drug offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said.

Beamer has been released from custody after he posted a $150,000 bond, the sheriff's office said. McKinney was being held Friday in the Yadkin County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, the sheriff's office said.

Beamer is scheduled to appear in court March 31, and McKinney is scheduled to appear in court March 16.

Yadkin County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Jan. 22 at home on River Road in Boonville, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then found and seized a stolen motorcycle, three handguns, a sawed-off shotgun, more than $6,000 and a large amount of drug paraphernalia, the sheriff's office said.

As part of the investigation, Ashe County sheriff's deputies seized 4.5 ounces of meth, the sheriff's office said.

