Mexican authorities are investigating the death of a WSSU graduate Shanquella Robinson

Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a Winston-Salem State University alumna seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.

Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur said in a statement they are investigating the death of Shanquella Robinson, 25, of Charlotte, a woman they identified only as a foreigner, at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo.

A state official who was not authorized to be quoted by name confirmed the victim was Robinson. The official confirmed that the group she had been traveling with had since left Mexico.

Robinson graduated in the summer of 2018, a WSSU spokeswoman said Wednesday.

“It’s like a nightmare,” Bernard Robinson, Shanquella’s father, told the Charlotte Observer. “I can’t even sleep. I am just frustrated. My heart is just aching as a father. I just want some truth because this just doesn’t add up right.”

A video apparently taped at a luxury villa in San Jose del Cabo shows one woman, apparently an American, beating Robinson.

The video has been reposted many times on social media sites. In it, a man with an American accent can be heard saying “Can you at least fight back?” The man did not appear to intervene in the beating.

Prosecutors said police found Robinson dead at the villa on Oct. 29.

The Queen City News of Charlotte published a report saying Robinson died of a severe spinal cord injury. Robinson’s traveling companions told her family members that she died of alcohol poisoning, according to multiple news accounts.

Mexican officials said they could not confirm a cause of death, because it was part of an ongoing investigation.

The video raised questions about why nobody intervened in the purported beating, or why people she was traveling with would have beaten her.