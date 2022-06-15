A nurse facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2019 death of John Neville wants a federal judge to continue the trial in the wrongful-death lawsuit. Her employer, Wellpath LLC, which used to provide medical services for the Forsyth County Jail, has made the same request.

Michelle Heughins, 46, was the only person indicted by a Forsyth County grand jury on April 4. Five former detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr., and Officer Christopher Bryan stamper — who were charged with involuntary manslaughter in July 2020 in Neville's death, were not indicted.

It is not clear whether Forsyth County prosecutors will try to seek indictments again against the five detention officers. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said Wednesday that he has been in continuous communication with Michael Grace, one of the attorneys for John Neville's family, about the direction of the criminal case. He said no decisions have been made.

Heughins and Wellpath LLC are also the only remaining defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in September 2021 after five former detention officers, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County reached a $3 million settlement with Neville's son, Sean Neville. A judge is scheduled to consider approval of the lawsuit on June 23 in U.S. District Court in Greensboro.

Just last week, Heughins made her first official appearance in Forsyth Superior Court for what is called an arraignment. At the hearing, Assistant District Attorney Elisabeth Dresel informed Heughins that she was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and asked her how she planned to plead. Heughins declared she was innocent, paving the way, for now, for a date for a jury trial to be set.

Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died Dec. 4, 2019. Prosecutors and the lawsuit allege that 24 hours after he was taken into custody on Dec. 1, 2019, Neville fell from his bunk due to some kind of medical condition and that Heughins and detention officers ignored his medical distress, and the detention officers had Neville pinned in a prone restraint for nearly an hour while Neville said numerous times that he could not breathe.

Kimbrough did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for six months until the Winston-Salem Journal asked him questions about it, and news of Neville's death prompted protests during the summer of 2020, resulting in 55 arrests, and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park by Triad Abolition Project.

On Monday, Rebecca Thornton, civil attorney for Heughins and Wellpath, filed motions asking to continue the trial in the lawsuit. A trial had been set to begin the week of April 3, 2023. Thornton also is asking a judge to issue a stay on the civil proceedings.

Thornton said that Heughins' ability to prepare for a civil trial is hampered by the pending criminal case. For example, Thornton said she has requested certain documents and other evidence from the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, including the investigative report, samples of blood, bodily fluid and tissue specimen and other information. Since the criminal case is still pending, Thornton said, it is likely she won't be getting that information anytime soon. That will make it harder, Thornton said, for Heughins and Wellpath to get medical experts for the civil trial.

Heughins' criminal defense attorneys have filed 12 motions, with the expectation of filing additional motions, in the criminal case that have yet to be heard. Those motions will likely be heard by a judge in August and next fall, Thornton said.

Richard Keshian, attorney for Sean Neville, said Wednesday that he opposes any delay in the civil case.

"We will prepare written responses to the motion explaining our position more fully, but we believe that further delays in the civil case would be unfair to the Neville family," he said.

In the motion to dismiss the indictment, Heughins criminal defense attorneys said she should never have been charged. Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office's Special Response Team had complete tactical control on Dec. 2, 2019, when Neville was found to be in medical distress. They argue that Heughins was there to provide medical assistance and did not have any authority to give orders or to intervene.

It was only after she was allowed back into the cell that Heughins was able to check Neville. When she went back out of the cell, she watched through a window, saw that he was unresponsive and went back in to render aid, the attorneys argued. Four days after Kimbrough first publicly acknowledged Neville's death, the sheriff's office changed its policy to say that medical personnel "shall be afforded full medical autonomy to make decisions and take necessary action" to ensure someone's health and well-being. On July 9, 2020, the same day that O'Neill announced criminal charges against Heughins and the detention officers, the policy was changed again to say, "During a medical emergency, medical personnel become primarily responsible for the care of the individual."

Thornton's motion does not specify a new date for the civil trial.

