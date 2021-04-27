Minister faces child pornography charge. Forsyth man is a senior pastor at First Baptist in Stanleyville.

A Forsyth County minister has been arrested on charges that he uploaded child pornography to the internet, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

T. Elliott Welch, 34, of Stonewell Lane in Tobaccoville, was charged with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. According to the sheriff's office, a person commits second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor if that person knowingly records, photographs, films, develops or duplicates material showing a minor engaging in sexual activity. That person also commits the offense by transporting, exhibiting, receiving, selling, buying, exchanging or soliciting that sort of material, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The sheriff's office alleges that investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone who lived in the 7600 block of Stonewell Lane had uploaded child pornography.

Investigators executed a search warrant at that residence.

Welch is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville.