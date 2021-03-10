Missing man was likely shot before he disappeared, Winston-Salem police say

Winston-Salem police are appealing for help in locating a man who is believed to have been shot in late February.

Police have so far been unable to locate Corwin Erroll Allen, a 50-year-old Black man who stands about 5'8" tall and who weighs 165 to 195 pounds. Allen has black hair and brown eyes.

Allen was last seen walking in the area of the 500 block of Northwest Boulevard, which is the area where Northwest Boulevard intersects with University Parkway.

Police said that when he was last seen, Allen was wearing a backpack over a light gray Under Armour hooded sweatshirt with blue pants and black shoes.

Police have released pictures taken from a surveillance camera that show Allen as he appeared on Feb. 27.

The Winston-Salem Police Department urges anyone who has information about or knows the whereabouts of Allen to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

