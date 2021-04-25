 Skip to main content
Missing teen found safe
Missing teen found safe

Alyssa Dalton
Winston-Salem Police Department

UPDATE: 

Winston-Salem police have found a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing. 

An Amber alert had been issued and is now canceled. Winston-Salem police had been searching for Alyssa Jewel Dalton, who they said has medical issues. 

In a news release Monday, Winston-Salem police said Dalton was found uninjured by N.C. A&T State University police in Greensboro. 

***

Original story

Winston-Salem police were searching Sunday for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alyssa Jewel Dalton has medical issues, police said, and Silver Alert has been issued for her.

Alyssa is described as being about 5'5" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information about Alyssa should call police at (336) 773-7700.

Federal judge will decide Thursday on whether Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe remains in custody.
Crime

Federal judge will decide Thursday on whether Kernersville Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe remains in custody.

Charles Donohoe, Proud Boys leader who lives in Kernersville, was at a hearing to determine if he stays in federal custody. Prosecutors portray him as a pivotal and influential leader who helped get hundreds of people from around the country to come to Washington, D.C. to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. But his attorney said Donohoe wasn't involved in the planning and only decided at the last minute to go to Washington, D.C. A judge will decide on Thursday whether to keep Donohoe in federal custody. 

