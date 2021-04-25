Missing teen found safe

UPDATE:
Winston-Salem police have found a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing.
An Amber alert had been issued and is now canceled. Winston-Salem police had been searching for Alyssa Jewel Dalton, who they said has medical issues.
In a news release Monday, Winston-Salem police said Dalton was found uninjured by N.C. A&T State University police in Greensboro.
***
Original story
Winston-Salem police were searching Sunday for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Alyssa Jewel Dalton has medical issues, police said, and Silver Alert has been issued for her.
Alyssa is described as being about 5'5" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has short brown hair and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information about Alyssa should call police at (336) 773-7700.