A missing Thomasville teenager was found safe Thursday in Pennsylvania, authorities said, and a man she met on social media is charged with abducting her.

Shaina Trail, 15, was found about 2:30 a.m. in Bristol, Pa., and she has been moved to a safe location, Davidson County Sheriff Ritchie Simmons told FOX8/WGHP, the news gathering partner of the Winston-Salem Journal.

Trail is in good condition and healthy, Simmons said.

Sheriff’s deputies are making arrangements to bring Trail home from Pennsylvania, the television station reported.

Trail was last seen March 29 at her home in Thomasville.

Elijah Deandre Kennedy, 28, of Bristol, Pa. has been arrested and charged with child abduction and felonious restraint, Simmons said. Trail had been in contact with Kennedy through social media before she went missing, Simmons told the television station.

“It’s a thing that probably the kids know more than their parents do about social media,” Simmons said. “It’s sad that it is, but that’s the way it is. We’re just very fortunate to be able to get this girl.”

A surveillance camera captured images of a vehicle near her home at the time she disappeared.

Trail was learning remotely while her family was at work, the television station reported. After she was reported missing, the sheriff’s office contacted the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI to help find her.