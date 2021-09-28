 Skip to main content
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.
Missing Winston-Salem man told friends he was walking to Cumberland County. Police say his disappearance is suspicious.

Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help to find a missing man, authorities said Tuesday.

Ryan Christopher Hultgreen, 25, was last seen in Winston-Salem on Aug. 23 when he told his friends and family members that he was going to walk to his hometown of Hope Mills, a town in Cumberland County that's about 130 miles from Winston-Salem, police said.

Winston-Salem Police Department believe the circumstances surrounding Hultgreen's disappearance are suspicious. 

Hultgreen, who lives Ridge Forest Court, is white and stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, police said. He has brown hair.

Anyone with information about Hultgreen's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

People can anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

Winston-Salem Police Department

