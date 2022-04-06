Mississippi man charged in 30-year-old Surry County murder extradited to North Carolina.

A Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina, the State Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff's Office and the SBI.

Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb. Alexander was extradited on March 27, the SBI said in a news release. The SBI and the Surry County Sheriff's Office plan to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the sheriff's office at 201 E. Kapp St. in Dobson.

Alexander is being held with no bond in the Surry County Jail. His next court date is May 4.

Cobb was 29 when her body was found on the northbound lane of Interstate 77 at 6:15 a.m. July 7, 1992. She had been strangled.

She was last seen the previous night, July 6, 1992, getting into the truck with a man at the welcome center on Interstate 85 in Cleveland County near King's Mountain.

Surry County Sheriff's Office had no suspects until 1995, when an Asheboro trucker named Sean Patrick Goble was questioned about Cobb's death. Goble denied killing Cobb, but he was eventually charged and convicted of killing three other women, including a Florida woman whose body was found in Guilford County in 1995. He is serving two life sentences, plus 14 years, in prison, according to news reports.

In July 1995, Surry County investigators ruled out Goble as a suspect when DNA tests done on semen from Cobb's body did not match Goble.

After Goble was eliminated as a suspect, the Surry County Sheriff's Office did not have any other suspects. That is until last year, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

In April 2021, special agents with the SBI's Cold Case Investigation Unit and Surry County sheriff's detectives re-examined evidence, including DNA, in Cobb's murder. They worked with Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, founder of Identifiers International LLC, and were able to identify Alexander as a possible suspect in Cobb's murder using DNA.

Vickie S. Gregory, Cobb's sister, has declined to comment after Alexander's arrest, but in a July 22, 1992, Journal article, she said Cobb had a son named Josh, who was 3 at the time of his mother's death. She told the Journal that her sister had a drug problem.

"She loved us, and we loved her," Gregory said in 1992. "Just because you do something wrong doesn't mean you stop loving her."

At the time, Gregory said she and her husband had had custody of Josh for about seven months. Cobb, a widow, had lost custody of her child, the Journal reported at the time.

"She loved (Josh) was very proud of him," Gregory told the Journal in 1992.

