A Mocksville man was sentenced to serve 18 years in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 1.75 ounces of methamphetamines and the distribution of the same amount of meth, authorities said Tuesday.

Kelvin Vincente Noyola, 30, was accused of being part of a drug trafficking organization that operated in Winston-Salem, the U.S. Department of Justice said. The organization also distributed crystal meth in the Goldsboro area.

Investigators learned that Noyola was responsible for the distribution of crystal meth while Noyola was being assisted by a co-defendant, Israel Ponce, and others, the Justice Department said. Noyola was accused of distributing at least 370 pounds of crystal meth.

On July 25, Noyola pleaded guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court.

Ponce is accused of assisting in the distribution of nearly 33 ounces of crystal meth, the Justice Department said. Ponce pleaded guilty on May 18, 2022 to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1.75 ounces of meth and the distribution of the same amount of meth.

On Oct. 13, Ponce was sentenced to serve 12 years and seven months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, the Justice Department said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department worked with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces on the case, the Justice Department said.