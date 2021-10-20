 Skip to main content
Mocksville woman, 29, found dead inside home. Man is arrested.
A Mocksville man faces a criminal charge after a woman was found dead Tuesday, authorities said Wednesday.

Davie County sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly before 8:40 p.m. at a home in the 1900 block of U.S. 64 East in Mocksville, where they learned someone had been shot, the Davie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputies then found Tiffany Dawn Robertson, 29, of Mocksville dead inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Jonathan Edward Myers, 30, of Mocksville, was arrested Tuesday night and charged with voluntary manslaughter, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office didn’t describe the relationship between Myers and Robertson.

Myers was being held Wednesday in the Davie County Jail with his bond set at $225,000, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Davie County Sheriff’s Office at 336-751-6238.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

