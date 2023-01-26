Molly Corbett has filed a motion seeking to move her trial out of Davidson County. She and her father, Thomas Martens, are accused of killing Irish businessman Jason Corbett in 2015.

Molly Corbett, facing second-degree murder in the 2015 death of her husband, Irish businessman Jason Corbett, wants her trial moved outside of Davidson County, saying the intense media coverage has ruined her chances of getting a fair trial, according to a motion filed Jan. 20 in Davidson Superior Court.

Jason Corbett, 39, was found dead in the home he shared with Molly Corbett in the early morning hours of Aug. 2, 2015. Davidson County prosecutors said Molly Corbett and her father, former FBI agent Thomas Martens, 72, brutally beat Jason Corbett to death with a 28-inch Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a concrete paving brick. Molly Corbett and Martens have claimed self-defense, saying that Jason Corbett attacked them and threatened their lives.

Molly Corbett and Martens were convicted at a high-profile trial in August 2017 of second-degree murder and were each sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison. But the N.C. Court of Appeals overturned the convictions, finding that the trial judge made prejudicial decisions that prevented the two from mounting a defense. The N.C. Supreme Court affirmed the court of appeals decision, sending the case back to Davidson County for a re-trial.

That re-trial is set to start the week of June 26 in Davidson Superior Court.

But Douglas Kingsbery, Molly Corbett's attorney, wants the case moved to Forsyth County. Martens' attorneys, Jones Byrd and Jay Vannoy, filed a similar motion on Dec. 28, 2022, asking a judge to move the upcoming trial out of Davidson County.

In the 29-page motion, Kingsbery provides an 11-page chronology of social media posts from supporters and media accounts from Ireland that he says contains inflammatory and false information about the case. All 11 pages are redacted. Kingsbery does not provide a reason for why the pages are redacted.

"For more than seven years now, through books, interviews and social media postings, the Irish have relentlessly painted a factual narrative for residents of Davidson County that Jason Corbett was a kind, gentle husband and father whose first wife suddenly died from an asthma attack, and who was later brutally assaulted — without cause — by his evil second wife," Kingsbery alleges in his motion.

These public statements are accepted as factually true by many Davidson County residents, Kingsbery said.

"Yet, in truth, these are disputed claims that go to the very heart of what a jury must decide based upon the evidence presented at trial," Kingsbery writes in the motion.

Kingsbery repeats several claims he made during a hearing in December in Davie Superior Court. Far from being a kind and gentle man, Kingsbery said Jason Corbett "was a domestic abuser with specific triggers that provoked him to angry violence." He said that "in a fit of angry violence, he strangled Defendant (Molly Corbett) in their marital bedroom the night of the deadly affray."

Molly Corbett did not testify in the first trial in 2017. But it appears she might do so in this re-trial. Kingsbery has made it clear that allegations that Jason Corbett physically abused Molly Corbett will play a significant role in her defense.

Kingsbery alleges that Jason Corbett "inflicted mortal injuries on his first wife in almost the same manner and under the same circumstances as his attack on Defendant, and then lied to authorities about the cause of her asphyxiation."

Kingsbery has not publicly provided evidence to back up his allegations that Jason Corbett killed his first wife. An autopsy report said that Jason's first wife, Margaret Fitzpatrick Corbett, died in November 2006 from a cardiac arrest stemming from an asthma attack.

In his motion, Kingsbery accuses Jason Corbett's family and journalists in Ireland for spreading what he calls inflammatory and false information about the case. He also alleges that the case has sparked an unusual amount of interest in Davidson County, making it all but impossible to find impartial jurors who will give Molly Corbett a fair shake at trial.

Kingsbery said he wants the trial moved to Forsyth County, where the population is larger and residents don't have as much interest in the case.

As part of his argument for moving the trial, Kingsbery said that jurors from the first trial still live and work in Davidson County. He pointed out that several have continued to express support for Jason Corbett's family and have expressed opinions about the alleged facts in the case that is not based on evidence that was presented at trial.

"One example of this concerns allegations as to Defendant's mental health," Kingsbery said. "She never testified at the first trial, and there was no evidence whatsoever about her mental health. Yet jury foreman Tom Aamland echoed a theme long trumpeted on social media by the Irish — that Molly was bipolar and displayed dual personalities."

He said another juror, Nancy Perez, expressed an "us v. them" sentiment in favor of Davidson County law enforcement and prosecutors against the "outsider" defendants. He cited a quote Perez made to the media: "I believe not once in his (Martens) mind did he think, 'Oh, Davidson County, po-dunk town,' would ever question his 40 years of FBI experience. I feel like he thought he could outwit Davidson County. And yet Davidson County outwitted the Martens."

He also mentioned that Perez and Aamland continue to make comments about the case on social media and recently attended a hearing in the case. Afterward, they were seen hugging members of Jason Corbett's family, including his sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch. Kingsbery has criticized Corbett Lynch for statements she has made in interviews to promote her most recent book centered on how she has dealt with grief over her brother's death.

Corbett Lynch wrote another book in which she argues that Molly Corbett and Martens planned to murder her brother in cold blood.

He also said David Grice, who was sheriff of Davidson County during the first trial, has posted "support for the Irish" on social media. Several of Grice's employees at the sheriff's office will likely testify at trial, he said.

Included in the motion is an email sent to Kingsbery by Melanie Woodall, a self-described friend of Molly Corbett, who says that her daughter's friends continue to talk about the case.

"I believe almost everyone in the county is well aware of this case and has an 'opinion' one way or the other," she said in the email. "That being said, I feel it would be very difficult for Molly to have a fair trial in Davidson County and would strongly advocate for venue to be moved to a different county."

Judge David Hall, the Forsyth County judge assigned to the case, has repeatedly expressed concern that the case has received what he sees as an extraordinary and unusual amount of media coverage and that might make it difficult to get a fair and impartial jury. Hall has issued a gag order on everyone involved in the case, including prosecutors, criminal defense attorneys and potential witnesses, prohibiting them from making any public statements.

Prior to the first trial, attorneys for Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens filed motions asking a judge to move the trial out of Davidson County. Judge David Lee, who presided over the 2017 trial, denied the motions.

Hall is scheduled to hear these new motions Feb. 10 in Forsyth Superior Court.

Davidson County prosecutors have opposed moving the trial and have recommended bringing in potential jurors from outside Davidson County. Kingsbery said in his motion that would be a costly and ineffective mistake.

The trial is expected to take eight weeks, Kingsbery said.

