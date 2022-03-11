Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens back in court. No retrial date set for father, daughter accused of murdering Jason Corbett.

On Friday morning, Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens walked into the same Davidson County courtroom where, nearly five years ago, they were convicted of murdering Irish businessman Jason Corbett. But last year, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld a decision to overturn their convictions on second-degree murder.

Davidson County prosecutors are planning to retry Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett's wife, and Martens, Molly's father and a former FBI agent. No trial date was set on Friday, but Judge David Hall, a Forsyth County superior court judge assigned to the case, set another hearing for the week of May 23.

The hope is that, by then, prosecutors and attorneys representing Molly Corbett and Martens will have agreed to a trial date. Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens are each free on a $200,000 bond.

For the first time ever, Jason Corbett's two children, Jack, 17, and Sarah, 15, appeared in court alongside their aunt, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, who has custody of them.

The two children, who were in the house when their father was killed, did not testify in the first trial. One reason the convictions were overturned was that the trial judge excluded statements the children made to social workers in the aftermath of their father's death.