Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens back in court. No retrial date set for father, daughter accused of murdering Jason Corbett.

On Friday morning, Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens walked into the same Davidson County courtroom where, nearly five years ago, they were convicted of murdering Irish businessman Jason Corbett. But last year, the N.C. Supreme Court upheld a decision to overturn their convictions on second-degree murder.
Davidson County prosecutors are planning to retry Molly Corbett, Jason Corbett's wife, and Martens, Molly's father and a former FBI agent. No trial date was set on Friday, but Judge David Hall, a Forsyth County superior court judge assigned to the case, set another hearing for the week of May 23.
The hope is that, by then, prosecutors and attorneys representing Molly Corbett and Martens will have agreed to a trial date. Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens are each free on a $200,000 bond.
For the first time ever, Jason Corbett's two children, Jack, 17, and Sarah, 15, appeared in court alongside their aunt, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, who has custody of them.
The two children, who were in the house when their father was killed, did not testify in the first trial. One reason the convictions were overturned was that the trial judge excluded statements the children made to social workers in the aftermath of their father's death.
The N.C. Court of Appeals and the N.C. Supreme Court said the exclusion of those statements, in which the children indicated that their father was emotionally and physically abusive toward Molly Corbett, made it more difficult for Molly Corbett and Martens to mount an effective self-defense claim.
It is possible the two children, who prosecutors say have retracted those statements, will testify in a new trial.
Also in attendance Friday morning were Tom Aamland, who was the jury foreman in the first trial, and Nancy Perez, another juror from the first trial, who vomited after she was shown autopsy photos.
After the hearing, they talked with Jason Corbett's family outside and hugged them.
Jason Corbett, 39, was found beaten to death in the early morning hours of August 2, 2015 in the Davidson County home he shared with his wife, Molly Corbett, and his two children from his first marriage.
Molly Corbett had been hired as an au pair for the children while Jason Corbett lived in Ireland, and they began dating. They married in 2011 and moved to the Meadowlands, a golf course community in Davidson County.
Prosecutors said Molly Corbett and Martens beat Jason to death with a baseball bat and a paving stone. They said the two crushed Jason's skull and hit him at least 12 times in the head.
Martens testified at the first trial that he beat Jason Corbett repeatedly in an attempt to save the life of his daughter and himself after he said he saw Jason choking Molly Corbett.
In Friday's hearing, which lasted about 20 minutes, Hall noted that the case has garnered a tremendous amount of international, national and local news coverage.
Because of the unusually high-profile nature of the case, Hall laid out his ground rules. He told news media that still photography is allowed in the courtroom but television cameras are not. And reporters capturing images of potential jurors could be subject to contempt of court, which could potentially lead to jail time.
Hall also told prosecutors and criminal defense attorneys that they cannot make any "extra-judicial" statements, meaning they cannot make any public comments outside a court hearing. That prohibition extends to any staff members in the attorneys' offices and any expert witnesses.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin, who is the lead prosecutor for the case, said he would communicate Hall's edict to staff members and to those he called "stakeholders," a possible reference to Jason Corbett's family members.
Tracey Corbett-Lynch and her family made no statements after the hearing Friday morning. Douglas Kingsbery, Molly Corbett's attorney, and Jones Byrd and Jay Vannoy, Martens' attorneys, also stayed quiet as they left the courthouse.
Michael Earnest, Molly Corbett's uncle, who has been outspoken in his defense of family members, also made no statement after the hearing.
