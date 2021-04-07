Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens released on bond after Davidson County hearing

Late Wednesday afternoon, Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens separately walked out of the Davidson County Jail, each free on a $200,000 bond for a charge of second-degree murder in the 2015 death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett, Molly’s husband.

Judge Mark E. Klass of Davidson Superior Court held a hearing to consider a motion to set bond a month after the N.C. Supreme Court upheld a lower appellate court’s decision to overturn the second-degree murder convictions that sent Molly Corbett and her father, former FBI agent Martens, to prison for up to 25 years. The appellate courts said that the trial judge had made certain errors that substantially deprived Molly Corbett and Martens from proving self-defense and having a fair trial.

Last week, the two were transported from state prisons to the Davidson County Jail, where they were held without bond.

Their attorneys asked for bond to be set at $200,000 or even lower, saying that they posed no threat to the community and did not pose a flight risk.

Assistant District Attorney Alan Martin recited the graphic details of what Molly Corbett and Martens were accused of doing to Jason Corbett and argued that the nature of the crime, the weight of the evidence and their financial resources called for a bond of $1 million each for the father and daughter.