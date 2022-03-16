Mom charged with bringing gun onto Paisley IB campus. Incident followed off-campus fight last week.

“She pulled her by the hair, started beating my daughter in the head,” Brown said. “To defend my daughter, I did swing on the girl a few times back. She didn’t like it that I was hitting her, so she actually pulled my hair and drug me to the ground and started beating me on the head.”

Brown said she knows that she’s a parent charged with striking a 12-year-old, but that the girl was bigger than both her and her daughter, who is 11.

“My daughter just was so defenseless,” Brown said. “It is hard as a parent to see your child in front of you getting the crap beat out of them and to not physically do anything, whether you are striking back or trying to push them off. I had one arm on my daughter, trying to pull her back, and I was using the other one trying to get the girl off my daughter.”

Brown said she got scrapes and scratches on her arm, elbow and shoulder, and that she and her daughter were both scanned for head injuries in a hospital emergency room Friday. Her daughter came away from the fight with a loose tooth, Brown said.

Deputies responded but found the fight over when they arrived, according to Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case.