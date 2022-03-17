Mom charged with bringing gun onto Paisley IB campus: My daughter was just so defenseless

The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School was charged with having a handgun on school property on Monday, after deputies searched her car and found the weapon.

Fancie Kay Brown, 30, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony, along with two misdemeanors: simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

School officials said authorities seized the gun without incident and that no one was ever threatened with it or in any danger Monday.

The misdemeanor charges come just days after authorities allege Brown struck a student while intervening in an off-campus fight between that student and Brown’s daughter. Authorities said that during the fight on Friday, Brown got a handgun from her vehicle but did not point the gun at anyone.

No charges initially arose from that fight because authorities thought Brown was a victim. After they investigated more and looked at videos provided by bystanders, authorities decided to file charges against Brown.

The fight occurred at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Gilette Street, just off the northeast corner of the Paisley campus, authorities said.

Brown said Wednesday that her only intention in getting the gun was to scare away the children who were around. During the fight, she said, she mistakenly believed that she and her daughter were getting attacked by more than one student.

“That is when I went to my vehicle,” Brown said. “I did pull my weapon out. I did not have it chambered. I didn’t even cock it. I had no intention on shooting any children or even shooting that child. I had no intention of doing anything but simply scaring all the kids away … everything happened so fast. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Brown said the girl who attacked her daughter was angry because her daughter had told Paisley staffers that the girl had attacked her friend a few days before. Plus Brown was on edge anyway, she said, because her daughter is a cousin of William Miller, the 15-year-old Mount Tabor High School student who was fatally shot last September by another student while at school.

Brown said when she showed up around 2:40 p.m. Friday to pick up her daughter, other children started gathering around, and Brown could hear them saying the two girls were going to fight.

“I have my daughter by the hand and we’re heading to the car, and I’m saying nobody is about to fight,” Brown recalled. “I said that loud and clear, we are leaving, we want to leave, my daughter never wanted to fight from the beginning … we wanted to go, we didn’t want anything to happen that happened.”

According to Brown, the other girl, not her daughter, started the fight.

“She pulled her by the hair, started beating my daughter in the head,” Brown said. “To defend my daughter, I did swing on the girl a few times back. She didn’t like it that I was hitting her, so she actually pulled my hair and drug me to the ground and started beating me on the head.”

Brown said she knows that she’s a parent charged with striking a 12-year-old, but that the girl was bigger than both her and her daughter, who is 11.

“My daughter just was so defenseless,” Brown said. “It is hard as a parent to see your child in front of you getting the crap beat out of them and to not physically do anything, whether you are striking back or trying to push them off. I had one arm on my daughter, trying to pull her back, and I was using the other one trying to get the girl off my daughter.”

Brown said she got scrapes and scratches on her arm, elbow and shoulder, and that she and her daughter were both scanned for head injuries in a hospital emergency room Friday. Her daughter came away from the fight with a loose tooth, Brown said.

Deputies responded but found the fight over when they arrived, according to Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case.

On Monday, Sims said, Brown came to Paisley to follow up on the investigation by a school resource officer. While talking with the officer and another deputy, Sims said, it was determined that Brown had the handgun from the Friday fight in her vehicle. Deputies searched her vehicle and found the gun on the floorboard.

Brown appeared before a county magistrate Monday and received a $5,000 bond. She was not being held in the jail Monday night.

Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that the system can’t comment on anything that happened off-campus. He noted that Natasha Woods, the principal at Paisley, sent a message to parents Monday night telling them that “no one was ever threatened or harmed, and we do not believe students were ever in danger” during the Monday incident at the school.

Campbell said the system does not send out messages about off-campus incidents like the fight Friday night.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.