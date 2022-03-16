Mom charged with bringing gun onto Paisley IB campus

The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School has been charged with having a gun on school property. The woman is accused of having the weapon on campus just days after she allegedly assaulted a student who was involved in a fight with her own child near the campus. The mother is accused of retrieving a gun from her vehicle during that fight.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Fancie Kay Brown, who is 30, was charged on Monday with possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony, along with two misdemeanors: simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The misdemeanor assault charge stems from a fight Friday at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Gilette Street, just off the northeast corner of the Paisley campus, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
Reports allege a fight started between two students and that, as it escalated, Brown, the mother of one of the students, got involved. She allegedly slapped and punched a 12-year-old student.
Authorities said that, as the fight continued, Brown went to her vehicle and picked up a handgun — but that she did not point the gun at anyone.
Deputies responded but found the fight over when they arrived. Sims said that no charges were filed at that time because it was believed that Brown was a victim.
Sims said that, after further investigation and after watching videos made by bystanders, authorities concluded that Brown was a suspect and had held the gun during the fight.
On Monday, Sims said, Brown came to Paisley School to follow up on the investigation by a school resource officer into the fight on Friday. While talking with the officer and another deputy, Sims said, it was determined that Brown had the handgun from the Friday fight in her vehicle. Deputies searched her vehicle and said the handgun was found on the floorboard.
The arrest warrant said the charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor came after Brown allegedly encouraged a minor to brandish a handgun, but Sims' report made no mention of a minor ever actually holding a gun.
Brown appeared before a county magistrate Monday and received a $5,000 secured bond. She was not being held in the jail Monday night.
Brent Campbell, speaking for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said that the system can't speak to anything that happened off-campus. He noted that Natasha Woods, the principal at Paisley, sent a message to parents Monday night telling them that "no one was ever threatened or harmed, and we do not believe students were ever in danger" during the Monday incident at the school.
