Mom charged with bringing gun onto Paisley IB campus

The mother of a student at Paisley IB Magnet School has been charged with having a gun on school property. The woman is accused of having the weapon on campus just days after she allegedly assaulted a student who was involved in a fight with her own child near the campus. The mother is accused of retrieving a gun from her vehicle during that fight.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Fancie Kay Brown, who is 30, was charged on Monday with possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony, along with two misdemeanors: simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The misdemeanor assault charge stems from a fight Friday at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Gilette Street, just off the northeast corner of the Paisley campus, said Annie Sims, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

Reports allege a fight started between two students and that, as it escalated, Brown, the mother of one of the students, got involved. She allegedly slapped and punched a 12-year-old student.

Authorities said that, as the fight continued, Brown went to her vehicle and picked up a handgun — but that she did not point the gun at anyone.