Mom faces misdemeanor after student was found with a gun at school, Yadkin County authorities say

The mother of a student has been charged after authorities said her child had a gun on a Yadkin County middle school campus Dec. 14.
Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Yadkinville, faces one misdemeanor charge of failing to store a firearm to protect a minor.
The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said administrators at Forbush Middle School on Dec. 14 reported that a student was found in possession of a firearm. A school resource officer seized the gun, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The student was charged with possessing a firearm on educational property and with possession of a firearm by a minor.
Investigators say the minor found the gun at his mother's home.
Ward was released on a written promise to appear in Yadkin County Court on Jan. 12, 2022.