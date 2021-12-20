 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Mom faces misdemeanor after student was found with a gun at school, Yadkin County authorities say
0 Comments
breaking

Mom faces misdemeanor after student was found with a gun at school, Yadkin County authorities say

  • 0

The mother of a student has been charged after authorities said her child had a gun on a Yadkin County middle school campus Dec. 14.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Yadkinville, faces one misdemeanor charge of failing to store a firearm to protect a minor.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said administrators at Forbush Middle School on Dec. 14 reported that a student was found in possession of a firearm. A school resource officer seized the gun, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The student was charged with possessing a firearm on educational property and with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Investigators say the minor found the gun at his mother's home.

Ward was released on a written promise to appear in Yadkin County Court on Jan. 12, 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert