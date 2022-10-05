Mom: Playground shooters "took my baby's childhood away.' Girl, 6, is recovering from injuries.

Shanara Allen says she’s thankful that her 6-year-old daughter survived after the girl was shot Tuesday. The girl was playing on a playground in her neighborhood when she was struck by a bullet.

Allen said Wednesday that she was at home in Aster Park Apartments when gunfire broke out in the area of Peace Court and Hope Lane. The apartments are near Kimberley Park north of downtown Winston-Salem.

At that time, her daughter and her 8-year-old son were playing in a nearby playground, Allen said.

The bullet entered the girl’s lower back and exited out of her right side, said Allen and the girl’s father, Travis Livingston of Winston-Salem.

When Winston-Salem police arrived at the scene at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, they found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said. The girl was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The girl left the hospital about 1 a.m. Wednesday and returned to her home, Allen said.

Investigators determined that four males, ages 15-20, were shooting at each other near the playground. The girl was struck by a bullet, but likely wasn’t an intended target in the shooting, police said.

The suspects were last seen driving away from the area in a dark gray Ford Escape and a Honda passenger vehicle with damage to the driver’s side door, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s gun crime reduction unit and detectives are investigating the incident.

Allen’s son said the four men “just randomly started shooting” while he and his sister were playing.

The boy said he bumped into one of the four men as he was running from the playground. He said he heard about 20 gunshots during the incident.

He wasn’t hit by the gunfire, and he also wasn’t injured when he fell down as he was running from the playground.

“I had a rough time,” Allen’s son said.

Allen said that her neighborhood is unsafe partly because there are no surveillance cameras or speed bumps to keep drivers from speeding through the area. There is also a lack of police patrols in the area, she said.

“There is always stuff going on here,” Allen said. “There are shootings, fights and break-ins.”

Allen said she is considering moving from the neighborhood.

The actions of the four young males involved in the shooting were reckless and stupid, Allen said.

“There are kids,” Allen said. “There are certain things that you don’t do when there are kids around.

“They done took my baby’s childhood away from her,” Allen said.

Allen and Livingston said they doubt that police will arrest the four people who were involved in the shooting.

The suspects “are still out there,” Livingston said. “They (police) haven’t caught them yet.”

Officers talked to the Allen and Livingston after the shooting happened, they said. Police returned to the neighborhood Wednesday to talk to neighbors about the incident.

Winston-Salem police “are deeply concerned about the shooting involving an innocent young girl on Hope Lane (on) Oct. 4,” said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

“We are glad that she is going to be okay, and we will support her family in any way possible with our available resources,” Boyd said. “We are committed to fully investigating every case to the fullest extent.”

Allen’s daughter and son attend a local public school, but Allen declined to identify their school. The school’s principal, teachers and social workers have contacted her family in the aftermath of the shooting, Allen said.

“I’m going to keep her out of school for the rest of this week,” Allen said of her daughter.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public’s help in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.