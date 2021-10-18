Monday morning shooting in Winston-Salem critically injures woman

A woman who lives on Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem was critically injured in a shooting Monday morning, Winston-Salem police said.
Police said they responded to a house in the 1500 block of the street about 9:13 a.m. Monday and found Jasmine Lewis, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house.
Lewis was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition, police said.
Police released no other details except to say that their investigation is active.
Police said anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7369
