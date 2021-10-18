 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday morning shooting in Winston-Salem critically injures woman
0 Comments
alert

Monday morning shooting in Winston-Salem critically injures woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A woman who lives on Pleasant Street in Winston-Salem was critically injured in a shooting Monday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

Police said they responded to a house in the 1500 block of the street about 9:13 a.m. Monday and found Jasmine Lewis, 36, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the house.

Lewis was transported to a local hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

Police released no other details except to say that their investigation is active.

Police said anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.  

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Missionaries pray for Haiti captives, kidnappers

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News