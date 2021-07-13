 Skip to main content
More animal cruelty charges filed against Winston-Salem teen
A Winston-Salem man faces six additional charges of felony animal cruelty after he was arrested last week and charged with four counts of the same offense, authorities said.

The newest charges against Caleb Daniel Dewald, 19, of Yeaton Glen Drive accuse him of abusing a bird, three squirrels and two possums from December 2017 to April 2019 after he captured the animals in a metal wire cage.

According to multiple arrest warrants, Dewald is accused of:

Submerging a caged bird in a container of water and ice until the bird froze to death.

Using a Taser to electrocute a squirrel inside a cage.

Withholding food and water from a caged squirrel for three days.

Attempting to cut off a squirrel’s nose and tail while the squirrel was alive.

Trying repeatedly to cut off a possum’s ear and then dropping a cage with the possum inside into a container filled with water to drown the animal.

Attempting to drown another possum by dropping a cage into a container of water.

It was unclear from the latest warrants how investigators determined Dewald is a suspect.  Last week's charges were spurred by videos posted on social media, the sheriff's office said.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County received a tip June 29 that a Winston-Salem man was trapping, torturing and killing small animals, and then using social media to post videos of the cruelty, according to authorities.

The organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals provided investigators videos showing a man abusing the animals, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they linked Dewald to those actions.

