More charges against driver in crash that killed 8-year-old in Davidson County

A Lexington woman is facing additional charges following the death of an 8-year-old child who was injured in a crash, authorities said Saturday.

Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, has been charged with felony death by vehicle and felony serious injury, Lexington police said.

Police arrested Whitaker after officers consulted with the Davidson County District Attorney’s office about the case, police said.

Whitaker was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with her bond set at $500,000, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Whitaker is scheduled to appear July 28 in Davidson District Court.

The 8-year-old child who was injured in the wreck died Thursday at Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem, police said.

A 3-year-old child who also was injured in the crash remains in critical condition at Brenner, police said.

Whitaker told a police officer that she had taken methadone Tuesday when she crashed her car into a stopped N.C. Department of Transportation truck, injuring the four children in the car, two of them her own kids, according to court records.

The children are 3, 4, 8 and 15, police said. The 3-year-old and the 4-year-old are Whitaker's children.

The 4-year-old child and the 15-year-old are OK, police said.

Lexington police haven't identified the children.

Whitaker also is charged with driving while impaired and driving while her license was revoked, according to an arrest warrant.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Fairview Drive, police said.

Whitaker was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 south on Fairview when her vehicle hit the rear of the truck, which had stopped on the road to remove storm debris, police said.

Whitaker is accused of failing to stop for the DOT crew, police said. The workers were using flashing caution lights and a crew member was using a stop/slow sign to direct traffic through the work area, which took up one lane of the road.

A search warrant said that Whitaker's vehicle nearly ran over a pedestrian and failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Lexington police officer indicated in a search warrant that Whitaker admitted to consuming methadone, which is commonly used to treat opioid addiction.

Beasley wrote that Whitaker had slurred speech and dilated pupils in the sunlight. Beasley wrote that Whitaker kept leaning against things to keep her balance and nodded off while being questioned, the search warrant alleged.

The person in the DOT truck was not injured.

Lexington Police Department's traffic crash reconstruction team went to the scene Tuesday and started investigating. They determined that Whitaker caused the crash by failing to reduce her speed and careless and reckless driving.

