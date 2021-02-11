More than $26,000 stolen by president of Adam Foundation that helped people with HIV or AIDS

The former president of a nonprofit dedicated to LGBT and HIV/AIDS causes was convicted Thursday of charges that he stole more than $26,000 from the organization. His actions, current board members said, cost the organization its nonprofit status and hurts its reputation.
Thomas Alen Hazzard Sr., 52, of Chatham Road in Winston-Salem, pleaded guilty in Forsyth District Court to nine counts of obtaining property by false pretenses. As part of a plea arrangement, all the charges were consolidated into one count for sentencing, and Judge Victoria Roemer of Forsyth District Court placed Hazzard on 18 months of unsupervised probation.
A central component to the plea arrangement was that Hazzard pay restitution in the amount of $26,344 to the Adam Foundation, the nonprofit that he led from 2016 to 2020. He also has to complete 24 hours of community service within 60 days and pay court fines.
If he complies with all the conditions of his probation, prosecutors will voluntarily dismiss the charges. Hazzard paid $12,000 of the restitution on Thursday and will have to pay the remainder in $800-a-month installments. During his probation, he cannot work, volunteer or serve on the board of any nonprofit. Failing to pay the restitution to Adam Foundation could result in Hazzard being sentenced.
The Adam Foundation was started in 1990 and provided funding and support for LGBT people and people who have HIV or AIDS.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said that between 2015 and 2019, Hazzard took checks payable to the Adam Foundation and deposited them in his personal checking account. O'Neill said that from Jan. 6, 2018, to Dec. 1, 2019, Hazzard also used a debit card belonging to the Adam Foundation to purchase personal items.
According to arrest warrants, the checks totaled $7,767. The warrants alleged that he would deposit checks for as little as $150 and as large as $2,500. Arrest warrants said he used the debit card for hotel rooms, prescriptions and groceries.
Julie Meyer, president of the interim board of directors, said Hazzard stole more than $5,000 from an endowment fund set up for the Adam Foundation and an investment fund.
Jamie Huss, a former board member who is now on the interim board, said the Adam Foundation issued about $20,000 to $25,000 during a grant cycle. And during his tenure, Hazzard stole about that same amount of money that the foundation would have granted in a year, she said. He stole more than he fundraised, Huss said in court.
In addition to stealing money, Huss said, Hazzard failed to fulfill his duties as president, including filing the proper tax records with the Internal Revenue Service so that the Adam Foundation could retain its nonprofit status.
The IRS revoked the foundation's nonprofit status after Hazzard did not file tax paperwork for three consecutive years, starting in 2016, she said.
Meyer and Huss said that once they noticed problems, they immediately started investigating. They spent three months doing so and then made a report to the Winston-Salem Police Department, which opened a criminal investigation.
O'Neill said donors should have confidence in the Adam Foundation because board members quickly jumped into action once they realized what Hazzard was doing.
Hazzard resigned his position in September 2020.
John Fitzgerald, Hazzard's attorney, said his client cooperated with Winston-Salem Police and accepted responsibility early on. He said while it is no excuse, Hazzard had struggled with alcoholism for a long time.
Hazzard stopped drinking on Aug. 9, 2020, and participated in a 28-day in-patient substance-abuse treatment program. He is now attending regular Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, Fitzgerald said.
In court, Hazzard read a handwritten statement in which he apologized for his actions and prayed that the people he hurt in the Adam Foundation would one day forgive him.
Huss said that Adam Foundation is working with the N.C. Secretary of State and the IRS to restore its nonprofit status and added that it is important for donors to know that board members took this seriously.
