More than $26,000 stolen by president of Adam Foundation that helped people with HIV or AIDS

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill said that between 2015 and 2019, Hazzard took checks payable to the Adam Foundation and deposited them in his personal checking account. O'Neill said that from Jan. 6, 2018, to Dec. 1, 2019, Hazzard also used a debit card belonging to the Adam Foundation to purchase personal items.

According to arrest warrants, the checks totaled $7,767. The warrants alleged that he would deposit checks for as little as $150 and as large as $2,500. Arrest warrants said he used the debit card for hotel rooms, prescriptions and groceries.

Julie Meyer, president of the interim board of directors, said Hazzard stole more than $5,000 from an endowment fund set up for the Adam Foundation and an investment fund.

Jamie Huss, a former board member who is now on the interim board, said the Adam Foundation issued about $20,000 to $25,000 during a grant cycle. And during his tenure, Hazzard stole about that same amount of money that the foundation would have granted in a year, she said. He stole more than he fundraised, Huss said in court.

In addition to stealing money, Huss said, Hazzard failed to fulfill his duties as president, including filing the proper tax records with the Internal Revenue Service so that the Adam Foundation could retain its nonprofit status.