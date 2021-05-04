More than a year later, it's not clear if Forsyth County DA has made a decision in fatal shooting by deputies

More than a year ago, Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man after he led them on a mile-long chase in Clemmons. But Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill has not publicly announced if he has made a decision on whether the deputies used excessive force.
In January, O’Neill said he had not made a decision in the fatal shooting of Christopher Joel Mock, who had been a person of interest in the disappearance of his on-and-off again girlfriend, Toni Renee Handy, in March 202. Winston-Salem police later found Handy dead on the same day that Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies were chasing Mock and killed him. Handy was shot twice in the head.
O’Neill said in January that he doesn’t know when he will make a decision. O’Neill did not respond to messages seeking comment that the Winston-Salem Journal sent on March 30, March 31, April 8, April 22 and April 28.
Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, declined comment on April 22, when the Winston-Salem Journal asked her whether the sheriff’s office had received any notice from O’Neill about a decision in the case.
“As has been communicated previously, all inquiries about this matter need to be directed to the DA’s Office,” Howell said in an email.
Four deputies—M.M. Luffman, A.K. Mills, C.W. Nowlini and E.L. Rivera-Correa—fired their weapons. The sheriff’s office has said that the deputies shot Mock after he didn’t comply with their commands. The sheriff’s office has not released any additional details about the shooting.
According to an autopsy report, Mock, 45, had six gunshot wounds, including one to his head and three to his torso. Mock also had irregular abrasions and superficial lacerations on his face, torso and other parts of his body. Those wounds, the autopsy report said, were caused by bullets that struck other areas around Mock.
As in similar cases, the State Bureau of Investigation conducted an investigation into the shooting. That investigation has been completed, and the SBI turned over its report to O’Neill. O’Neill has to determine if deputies’ use of force was appropriate or excessive. If he finds that the use of force was excessive, he could consider filing criminal charges.
Luffman, Mills, Nowlini and Rivera-Correa are all on active duty and have temporary assignments, the sheriff’s office has said. In November, LaShanda Millner-Murphy, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said that the sheriff’s office completed an internal investigation. She has not answered questions about whether any disciplinary action was taken against any of the four deputies as a result of the internal investigations.
The chase happened on March 24, 2020. At 1:50 p.m. that day, a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy saw Handy’s truck near the intersection of Clemmons and Hampton roads. Handy had already been reported missing. The deputy checked the truck’s license plate and then tried to pull the truck over.
Mock was driving Handy’s truck and didn’t stop, resulting in a mile-long chase through the area, including a shopping center parking lot on Lewisville-Clemmons road where the Lowe’s food and Staples office-supply stores are located. Mock went through the parking lot, hopped a curb and collided with another truck.
An autopsy report said a bullet struck Mock’s head, going through the skull, grazing the cerebellum and hitting a vertebrae. Other bullets hit soft tissue and resulted in fractures in his right shoulder blade, a bone in the left hand and a bone in the left forearm. Mock also had an abnormally large heart and plaque buildup in major heart vessels. A toxicology report showed that Mock had methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system.
Gidget Spencer, Handy’s daughter, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Mock sent her several Facebook messages, leading her to report her mother missing. In one of those messages, Mock falsely told Spencer that Handy had COVID-19 and was in quarantine.
Search warrants said Mock admitted to his ex-wife that he had accidentally shot Handy and then shot her again, killing her. When Winston-Salem police officers entered Handy’s house, they found blood spatter on the walls and several handwritten notes referencing COVID-19.
