Mother and sister of disabled Winston-Salem man who died from bedsores indicted in his death.

The mother and sister of a Winston-Salem man who died in November 2020 have been indicted for involuntary manslaughter.

They're accused of failing to take proper care of the man, resulting in severe bedsores that contributed to his death.

In August 2021, Crystal Dawn Hawks, 48, and her mother, Sandra Oliver Hawks, 70, were charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult by failing to provide care, causing serious injury after an investigation by the Winston-Salem Police Department. The N.C. Office of the Medical Examiner determined that Larry Grey Hawks Jr.'s death was a homicide.

A Forsyth County grand jury handed down the indictments against Crystal and Sandra Hawks on Monday, which sends the case to Forsyth Superior Court. It will likely be months before either a trial date is set or a plea deal is negotiated. The two women are each out on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Sandra Hawks was Larry Hawks' mother, and Crystal Hawks was his sister. Both women were the sole caretakers of the 42-year-old man who was born with the most severe form of spina bifida as well as a condition that caused brain damage, according to his autopsy report. He had multiple orthopedic surgeries but could never walk. The majority of his childhood medical care was done at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. He also had Hirschsprung's disease, a chronic condition affecting the colon.

The autopsy said Larry Hawks died from complications of sepsis, bedsores and blood clots caused by neglect and immobility associated with his spina bifida and chronic brain malformations. He also had a toxic level of Ambien in his system.

The autopsy said he had a major bedsore that involved his buttocks and lower back with exposed necrotic bone and surgical hardware. Necrotic bone occurs when cells die. He also had multiple bedsores on his torso and extremities. He had blood clots in his lungs and legs, inflammation of one of his heart valves, abnormal curvature of his spinal column and acute pneumonia in the right lung, the autopsy report said. His kidneys had issues due to chronic high blood pressure and urinary tract infections.

The autopsy said that Larry Hawks had not seen a health-care provider for more than 10 years, and though his mother and sister acknowledged that the bedsore on his back had gotten worse in the past few months, they had not sought medical treatment.

Additionally, Larry Hawks had no prescription for the Ambien found in his system, and there was no way that he could have taken the medication by himself, the autopsy report said.

The investigation into Larry Hawks' death began on Nov. 4, 2020, when police and Forsyth County emergency medical technicians arrived about 2 p.m. that day at 2318 Dacian Street. They had received a report that a man who lived in the home had stopped breathing.

Sandra Hawks had called 911 and had started CPR on her son, according to an investigative report. He was later declared dead, and an autopsy was performed on Nov. 5, 2020, at Baptist.

Hawks' death was the city's 26th homicide in 2020.