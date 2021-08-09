Mother and son accused of selling illegal drugs from Thomasville convenience store

A mother and son face charges they sold illegal drugs out of their convenience store in Thomasville.

Authorities said complaints about alleged drug activity at Kings Food Mart, at 805 Martin Luther King Drive in Thomasville, prompted an investigation by Thomasville Police Department's Special Investigation Unit and the N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement.

Investigators who executed a search warrant at the business reported seizing 42 grams of cocaine, 112 grams of marijuana and more than $28,000 in cash. They also reported finding a Ruger 9mm handgun, an AR-15 rifle and a stolen 2019 Ford F150 Rapture. The car had been stolen from Alexander County, the Thomasville Police Department said.

Another search warrant was executed at a house on Friddle Drive in High Point, where investigators reporting seizing 62 grams of cocaine, 240 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and more than $50,000 in cash.

Saghar Khan, 27, was charged with six counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver cocaine, six counts of possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver marijuana, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of trafficking in cocaine.