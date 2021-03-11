Mother arrested in death of newborn found in container 11 years ago. Story of 'Therese the Little Flower' captured hearts around Winston-Salem.

A Walkertown woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of her newborn girl 10 years ago, authorities said Thursday.
Jennifer McMillan Crow, 44, of Day Road is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the infant known as "Therese, the Little Flower," Winston-Salem police said.
Crow was released from custody on an unsecured bond set at $100,000, police said. She is scheduled to appear in court March 25.
On Sept. 11, 2010, an employee of Planned Parenthood in Winston-Salem found a plastic storage container near the agency's entrance in the 3000 block of Maplewood Avenue, police said. The container held the body of a dead newborn girl.
Investigators then began gathering evidence to identify the baby and determine the circumstances that led to her death.
No one came forward to claim the baby or identify her. Eventually, she became known as "Therese, the Little Flower."
"All investigative leads were eventually exhausted, and the identity of the child was not determined," police said.
"Therese, the Little Flower" was buried on Sept. 29, 2010, at Lewisville United Methodist Church in Lewisville. About 120 mourners attended the baby's funeral.
Last fall, investigators developed a new lead in the case after they reviewed evidence initially gathered in 2010, police said. That led to identify Crow as the baby's mother.
The cause of death for Baby Therese was perinatal pneumonia and environmental hypothermia, police said.
Investigators also determined she suffered complications of prematurity, police said.
The baby's death then was determined to be a homicide, police said.
No further details were released about this case.
Anyone with information about the case can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
