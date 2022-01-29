Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

“Everything went dark” It would take hours before Kiger found out what happened to her son on March 26, 2020. At noon that day, she got a call from someone asking if she had talked to her son. That person told her that her son had been involved with something. Kiger said she started making some calls. She called hospitals and the local jail. She called her son. (tncms-asset)6bc50705-af04-5580-920f-6543132998fa[5](/tncms-asset) When she called Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, she said she was told her son was there having a procedure. Kiger said she and her husband drove up to Winston-Salem, where they were told Hendrick wasn’t there. She wasn’t allowed in the hospital because of the hospital’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Then one of her daughters called and told her that there had been a shooting. One of the security guards came out, and she told him what she had heard. The security guard took her to a different part of the hospital. Someone called her and told her that her son had been shot. The security guard was able to confirm it to her husband and her ex-husband, Hendrick’s father. They were told Hendrick was at Lexington Memorial Hospital. “Everything around me just went dark,” Kiger said. “I could see everybody but I couldn’t see anybody. I just fell to my knees and screamed.” Kiger is holding onto the memory of her son.(tncms-asset)5922f897-c950-59e3-87b6-b38cfeffb34e[6](/tncms-asset) Hendrick was the oldest of four children — two sons and two daughters. And they were all close, Kiger said. Hendrick grew up in Winston-Salem and attended Parkland High School. He went to Forsyth Technical Community College to try to attain a GED. He didn’t finish but he was about to start a new job at a painting company. “He was very family oriented,” Kiger said. “We were all just really close.” That’s why she woke up early on March 26, 2020 to fix her son some lunch for his first day on the job he never got a chance to get to. That’s why, she said, she is continuing to push for justice for her son. She wants the deputies who shot her son in prison. She said she wants accountability. Vermitsky said Kiger wants a fair investigation and a fair prosecution. “They’ve taken a part of my heart away,” Kiger said. “It’s just a piece of me that’s missing that will never be whole again, that will never be put back together again.”(tncms-asset)8530296b-af47-5148-ab9b-ebc4f74b4f0f[7](/tncms-asset) rong>