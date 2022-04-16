Mother of one of the Winston Salem Five believes they will be exonerated in the murder of Chris Paul's grandfather

Geneva Bryant wishes Nathaniel Jones had lived long enough to tell Winston-Salem police who robbed and assaulted him on Nov. 15, 2002. But Jones, 61, died that night, and within days, her 15-year-old son, Christopher Bryant, and four of his friends — Nathaniel Cauthen, Rayshawn Banner, Dorrell Brayboy and Jermal Tolliver — would be charged with Jones’ murder.

Bryant always believed they were innocent, and on Monday, a panel of three superior court judges will decide whether to exonerate them. The hearing comes nearly two years after the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission determined that there was sufficient evidence that four of the men — Brayboy was stabbed to death in August 2019 before he could file a claim with the commission — might be innocent. All five men are known as the Winston-Salem Five, a reference to another case in which five men, known then as the Central Park Five, convicted as teenagers were exonerated in the rape of a jogger in Central Park.

The Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office is opposed to the commission’s findings, and prosecutors will be arguing that the three-judge panel should uphold the convictions.

“They wasn’t thinking about killing nobody,” Geneva Bryant said Thursday outside her home. “Bubba (Christopher Bryant’s nickname) didn’t know nothing about Nathaniel Jones. I didn’t know him myself. I wouldn’t have thought in a million years that Bubba and them would be charged with nothing like that. That’s crazy.”

Nathaniel Jones was known as a good, church-going man who owned a gas station on New Walkertown Road. On the night he was killed, he had just gotten home from work. He was getting his mail and taking groceries out of his car when he was attacked. An autopsy later said Jones, 61, died from arrhythmia brought on by the stress of the attack and blunt-force trauma.

Winston-Salem police found Jones lying on his stomach near his Lincoln Town Car, his hands bound behind his back with black tape. Black tape was also wrapped around his mouth.

One of Jones’ grandsons is Chris Paul, then a standout basketball star at West Forsyth High School and now an NBA basketball player for the Phoenix Suns. Days after Jones’ death, Paul scored 61 points in a game in his grandfather’s honor. He is set to release a book, “Sixty-One: Life Lessons from Papa, On and Off the Court,” about his relationship with Jones.

He and his family have not made any public statements about the commission’s decision. Chris Paul’s father, Charles Paul, made a victim-impact statement at the commission’s hearing in 2020.

“We’re standing strong, but we just wanted to let you all know that it always gets lost as Chris Paul’s grandfather, but this is my wife, this is my wife’s dad, and her sister’s, somebody that they loved very much,” Charles Paul said, according to a transcript.

But in an 2011 column for ESPN, Rick Reilly said that Paul told him during a “Homecoming” episode that he felt bad about the five teenagers convicted of his grandfather’s murder.

“These guys were 14 and 15 years old (at the time), with a lot of life ahead of them,” Paul told Reilly. “I wish I could talk to them and tell them, ‘I forgive you. Honestly.’ I hate to know that they’re going to be in jail for such a long time. I hate it.”

Banner, Cauthen, Tolliver and Bryant are all in their 30s now. Banner, 33, and Cauthen, 35, are serving live sentences. Tolliver, 34, and Bryant, 34, who were convicted of second-degree murder along with Brayboy, were released in 2017. Brayboy was released in 2018 but was stabbed to death at the age of 31 at a Food Lion on New Walkertown Road.

In a 90-page motion, Christine Mumma, Banner’s attorney, argued that Winston-Salem police and Forsyth County prosecutors built a case against the five teenagers — Banner was 14 at the time while everyone else was 15 — based on false confessions, weak physical evidence and a since-recanted statement from the only alleged eyewitness in the case — Jessicah Black, then a 16-year-old girl who was friends with the teenagers and drove them around the night of Jones’ killing.

No DNA or fingerprint evidence tied the five teenagers to the crime scene, and the only physical evidence were footprint impressions found on the hood of Jones’ Lincoln Town Car that may have been a match for a pair of Air Force 1s tennis shoes seized from the house where Banner and Cauthen lived.

The four men testified at the March 2020 hearing that they were forced to spend hours in interrogation rooms at the Winston-Salem Police Department, where detectives falsely told them they could face the death penalty if they didn’t talk. Within 10 minutes of being told he could get the death penalty, Bryant began making incriminating statements, according to Mumma’s motion.

Juveniles cannot get the death penalty.

The men all made statements minimizing their role in Jones’ killing and contradicting the crime scene. According to the motion, several of the boys said that the attack happened near a white van parked in Jones’ driveway. Police found Jones’ body near his Town Car, then moved it to the van to collect evidence.

The teens also said they attacked Jones with a baseball bat, but an expert hired by one of the trial attorneys determined that Jones’ injuries were not consistent with being attacked with a bat, the motion said.

The teens’ statements were also inconsistent as to whether they planned the attack, who was involved, who attacked Jones first, how they approached the house and who tied Jones up. In some of the statements, the boys indicated that Jones was lying on his back, even though police found Jones on his stomach, according to Mumma’s motion.

Geneva Bryant said she wasn’t allowed to go to the police station with her son. Officers told her that her son would be coming back home soon, but that didn’t happen. He was eventually charged with murder.

The teenagers were supposed to have access to an attorney or their parents during interrogation. According to Mumma’s motions, Cauthen was never told, for example, that his parents could be in the room with him. State laws have since clarified that juveniles who are interrogated must have access to an attorney and their parents. Statements that juveniles make admitting responsibility in a crime aren’t admissible in court now if police obtained them without an attorney or parent present, Mumma’s motion said.

“They scared them confessions out of them,” Geneva Bryant said. “That’s dirty. That’s why I don’t fool with the police. That’s why I stay to myself.”

Kira Boyd, a spokeswoman for the Winston-Salem Police Department, has said that police officials, including Chief Catrina Thompson, will not comment because this is a pending legal matter.

Willie Bryant, Christopher Bryant’s brother, filed a complaint with the Winston-Salem Police Department about his brother’s treatment and a search warrant executed at the house. The police department denied his claim, and Willie Bryant filed an appeal with the Citizens Police Review Board, which agreed with the department and declined to hold a hearing.

On Thursday, she said her son is in good spirits.

“He was stronger than I was,” she said. “I was trying to be strong for him. I was falling apart.”

She said she believes her son and the other three men will be exonerated.

“That was just too much time for them boys,” she said.

