Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.

The mother of a Winston-Salem State University football player fatally shot in 2018 on Wake Forest University's campus is appealing a decision to dismiss her wrongful-death lawsuit.
Najee Ali Baker, 21, was shot to death on a road outside The Barn on Jan. 20, 2018. He had gotten involved in an altercation at The Barn during a party and left with a friend. Jakier Shanique Austin, 24, was initially charged with murder but pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in Baker's death. He is currently serving up to about seven years in prison.
Malik Patience Smith, 19, was sentenced to two years on allegations that he pointed a gun at Baker's friend while Austin shot Baker.
Baker's mother, Jemel Ali Dixon, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit on May 7, 2019, in U.S. District Court. Wake Forest University, among others, was named as a defendant. On Aug. 5, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles granted the university's motion for summary judgment, meaning she ruled in the school's favor without the need to go to trial.
Jonathon Fazzola, one of Dixon's attorneys, filed a notice of appeal on Aug. 19 in U.S. District Court. The appeal would be heard by the 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals. William Davis, attorney for Wake Forest University, could not immediately e reached for comment.
The university did issue a statement on the day of the decision, noting that Eagles said Baker's death was not foreseeable and that the "general level of safety on campus was high." The school also expressed condolences to Baker's family and friends.
Fazzola could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Dixon said in an interview on Aug. 6 that her son had not received any justice.
According to court papers, Dixon's attorneys argued that Wake Forest administrators recklessly decided to reduce police presence at large campus events, leading to the fatal shooting of Baker. The lawsuit alleged that the university lacked sufficient security for the party at The Barn and that officials should have known something could go wrong because of a history of dangerous incidents at The Barn.
The lawsuit said that in 2014, Black and other minority students alleged that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students. A town hall was held and that led to the university police chief commissioning an independent study by Developmental Associations, which is headed by two former law-enforcement officers. The study recommended more money should be spent on policing overall to ensure that enough police officers can monitor large events and made it clear that it was not appropriate to have students managing large events.
The lawsuit said school officials ignored those recommendations.
But Eagles rejected those arguments, finding there was not enough evidence to show that Wake Forest officials could have predicted that a homicide would occur on campus and that they could do anything to prevent it.
"When altercations occurred at The Barn, they generally involved shoving, fistfights and crowd control," Eagles wrote in her decision. "The evidence does not give rise to a disputed question of material fact as to foreseeability of an assault involving a dangerous weapon at the Barn, much less a homicide involving a firearm."
She dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning that Dixon cannot re-file the complaint.
It will likely take months before the 4th Circuit takes up the appeal and issues a decision.
