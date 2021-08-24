Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fazzola could not be reached for comment Tuesday. Dixon said in an interview on Aug. 6 that her son had not received any justice.

According to court papers, Dixon's attorneys argued that Wake Forest administrators recklessly decided to reduce police presence at large campus events, leading to the fatal shooting of Baker. The lawsuit alleged that the university lacked sufficient security for the party at The Barn and that officials should have known something could go wrong because of a history of dangerous incidents at The Barn.

The lawsuit said that in 2014, Black and other minority students alleged that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students. A town hall was held and that led to the university police chief commissioning an independent study by Developmental Associations, which is headed by two former law-enforcement officers. The study recommended more money should be spent on policing overall to ensure that enough police officers can monitor large events and made it clear that it was not appropriate to have students managing large events.

The lawsuit said school officials ignored those recommendations.